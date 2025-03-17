RadioandMusic
Martin Garrix delivers landmark mega-performance setting the record of the world’s largest Holi celebration with over 45000 fans

MUMBAI: 2025 exploded into a mind-blowing spectacle as Spacebound unleashed the world's biggest Holi celebration ever witnessed, with global phenomenon Martin Garrix, sending shockwaves through Mumbai! A sea of 45000 ecstatic fans flooded D.Y. Patil Stadium, their bodies painted in a kaleidoscope of colours as Garrix delivered a performance so earth-shattering it has forever transformed India's dance music landscape!

The stadium erupted the instant Garrix stormed the stage, unleashing a relentless sonic assault featuring his biggest chart-destroyers, including ‘Animals’, ‘High On Life’, ‘Summer Days’, ‘Follow’ and ‘In The Name Of Love’. The night transcended mere entertainment - it was a pulsating, heart-pounding fusion of seismic beats, blinding light spectacles and explosive Holi revelry that sent tens of thousands into complete euphoria!

The biggest surprise of the night was yet to come! As the final act, Arijit Singh joined Garrix on stage for a breathtaking finale, performing their latest collaboration, ‘Angels for Each Other’. The crowd erupted in cheers, singing along as fireworks illuminated the sky in a dazzling display. The performance was a perfect blend of EDM and soulful melody, capturing the spirit of Holi in its purest form. As the last note faded, Garrix and Arijit embraced, sealing the night with a moment of camaraderie and celebration—an unforgettable ending to a historic event.

As the night unfolded, Garrix was joined on stage by his longtime collaborator Maejor, completing their dynamic duo AREA21. Together, they delivered an electrifying performance of ‘Drinks Up’, sending fans into an absolute frenzy! The energy was infectious and the crowd erupted in excitement as they witnessed the rare live act of the duo’s signature hit.

Martin Garrix’s latest and highly anticipated masterpiece, ‘Angels for Each Other’ featuring legendary Arijit Singh dropped on Thursday, giving fans a treat!! This viral phenomenon perfectly captures the electric collision between cutting-edge EDM and India's rich musical heritage!

Martin Garrix couldn't contain his excitement saying, "Mumbai it will take a lot of time for me to process last night. Forever in my heart…Thank you!"

The music was just the beginning - Spacebound transformed the entire stadium into a jaw-dropping sensory fest, with towering LED walls, laser systems that sliced through the night sky, pyrotechnic explosions that shook the ground and mind-bending Holi-themed spectacles that left fans gasping in disbelief! The colossal stage erupted with vibrant hues, creating the ultimate collision between next-level production and unforgettable celebration.

Like that wasn’t enough, Martin Garrix even incorporated a drone light show into his concert as a fleet of over 300 drones created a mesmerising spectacle, first forming a giant heart, then transforming into angel wings as he performed ‘Angels for Each Other’ with Arijit Singh. The display culminated in his iconic ‘+ x’ logo, closing the night with a stunning visual finale.

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound, added, "Bringing Martin Garrix back for this historic Holi celebration has completely redefined what's possible in India! The raw energy, the visual spectacle and the monumental scale of this event proves that India isn't just on the global festival map - it's becoming the epicenter! Seeing thousands upon thousands of fans united in this riot of colours and heart-stopping music is exactly why we push boundaries at Spacebound.”

The celebration crushed all attendance records, cementing India's dominance as an unstoppable force in global electronic music! As the final seismic beats reverberated through the night, fans departed with colour-drenched bodies, faces locked in expressions of pure ecstasy and memories forever seared into their consciousness.

No stranger to commanding massive crowds, Garrix's previous Indian multi-city tour was a phenomenon that magnetised over 100,000 devoted fans - undeniable proof of his god-like status among Indian audiences! Known worldwide for transforming performances into life-altering journeys, he returned with an arsenal of his most devastating hits, visual production that defied reality and the infectious, uncontainable spirit that makes India's Holi celebration the most explosive cultural event on the planet!

This World’s Biggest Holi Celebration not only set new benchmarks for live entertainment in India but also reaffirmed Mumbai’s status as a premier destination for global music experiences. As the second major international live music event at D.Y. Patil Stadium following Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres historic tour, the event underscored the city’s growing stature as a hub for large-scale music festivals and the contribution of organisers like Spacebound to this growth.

