News |  17 Mar 2025 17:11 |  By RnMTeam

King's 'Till The End' - A heartfelt ode to love, loss, and the power of music

MUMBAI: In a time when music often feels manufactured, King delivers something deeply human with Till The End, his latest single in collaboration with NEXA Music Season 3. This is romance as it was meant to be—passionate, simple, painful, yet beautifully unforgettable.

A song of raw emotion and harmony, Till The End captures the bittersweet reality of love slipping away amidst the pursuit of dreams. King lays bare the sacrifices that come with fame, weaving a melody that lingers and lyrics that cut deep. It’s a track that doesn’t just play; it stays with you.

“This song is special. It’s beautiful. Till The End is about everything you lose on the way to success—love, moments, pieces of yourself. I just let it all out in this one,” says King, reflecting on what makes this track so close to his heart.

Beyond its poignant theme, the song is a testament to King’s signature artistry—melding storytelling with an immersive sonic experience. His evocative vocals, set against rich, organic production, bring back a musical authenticity often lost in today’s synthetic soundscape.

Video is now live -

Juhi Mehta, Chief Operating Officer – Qyuki Digital Media, shares, “Working with indie musicians is a journey filled with wonderment and amazement. We keep the brief minimal, allowing artists the space to express themselves in their truest form. Till The End is the perfect example of this—King brought something beyond our collective imagination. NEXA Music surely has a winner on its hands. Fingers crossed.”

A celebration of independent voices and fearless creativity, NEXA Music Season 3 continues to redefine India’s indie music landscape, pushing boundaries with fresh talent and compelling storytelling. King’s collaboration with NEXA Music isn’t just another track—it’s an emotion, an experience, a moment in time that stays with you till the end.

The song is now streaming on all major platforms. Listen now, and let the music take over.

