Hitmaker Amit Trivedi collaborates with pop sensation Simran Choudhary for his latest AT Azaad banger!

MUMBAI: The queen of “folk-meets-modern,” Simran Choudhary, has once again struck the right chord with the young and upcoming audience. This time, she has teamed up with none other than National Award recipient, composer, lyricist and singer, Amit Trivedi, for a breathtaking video of their new and much anticipated song ‘Sunn Husna Di Pariye’—a standout track from his latest album, AT Azaad.

Reflecting on her experience of working with Amit Trivedi, Simran shared, "You know that feeling when you've admired a composer for years, learned from their music, and suddenly, you find yourself in the studio with them? It was surreal! Amit Sir gave me creative freedom—like a blank canvas to paint my own picture.”

Simran is no stranger to success. With viral hits like ‘Aje Na Jaa,’ ‘Rehle Mere Kol’ (with Aditya Rikhari), and 2024’s most-loved song, ‘Aayi Nayi’ from Stree 2, she has cemented her place as one of the most exciting voices in the industry. Collaborating with Amit Trivedi—who has given Bollywood gems like the Lootera, Queen, Kedarnath, and Udta Punjab albums—has only heightened the anticipation for her upcoming projects.

Speaking about collaborating with Simran, Amit Trivedi says, “I love collaborating with beautiful artists, and when I came across her profile through Instagram, I found out that she creates her own songs, writes, performs, dances, and I thought “woah! Who is this talent, please get her to collaborate with me.” She sings in Punjabi, Hindi, Rajasthani, English, it's mindblowing, she is so talented and I am glad to have her as a part of this album.”

As part of the AT Azaad album, Sunn Husna Di Pariye perfectly embodies the album’s essence of musical freedom and exploration. With her distinct voice, versatility, and critically acclaimed EP Folkin Rani, Simran continues to push creative boundaries, making this collaboration all the more special.

Watch and listen to ‘Sunn Husna Di Pariye’ here -