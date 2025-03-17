RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Mar 2025 19:45 |  By RnMTeam

Hitmaker Amit Trivedi collaborates with pop sensation Simran Choudhary for his latest AT Azaad banger!

MUMBAI: The queen of “folk-meets-modern,” Simran Choudhary, has once again struck the right chord with the young and upcoming audience. This time, she has teamed up with none other than National Award recipient, composer, lyricist and singer, Amit Trivedi, for a breathtaking video of their new and much anticipated song ‘Sunn Husna Di Pariye’—a standout track from his latest album, AT Azaad.

Reflecting on her experience of working with Amit Trivedi, Simran shared, "You know that feeling when you've admired a composer for years, learned from their music, and suddenly, you find yourself in the studio with them? It was surreal! Amit Sir gave me creative freedom—like a blank canvas to paint my own picture.”

Simran is no stranger to success. With viral hits like ‘Aje Na Jaa,’ ‘Rehle Mere Kol’ (with Aditya Rikhari), and 2024’s most-loved song, ‘Aayi Nayi’ from Stree 2, she has cemented her place as one of the most exciting voices in the industry. Collaborating with Amit Trivedi—who has given Bollywood gems like the Lootera, Queen, Kedarnath, and Udta Punjab albums—has only heightened the anticipation for her upcoming projects.

Speaking about collaborating with Simran, Amit Trivedi says, “I love collaborating with beautiful artists, and when I came across her profile through Instagram, I found out that she creates her own songs, writes, performs, dances, and I thought “woah! Who is this talent, please get her to collaborate with me.” She sings in Punjabi, Hindi, Rajasthani, English, it's mindblowing, she is so talented and I am glad to have her as a part of this album.”

As part of the AT Azaad album, Sunn Husna Di Pariye perfectly embodies the album’s essence of musical freedom and exploration. With her distinct voice, versatility, and critically acclaimed EP Folkin Rani, Simran continues to push creative boundaries, making this collaboration all the more special.

Watch and listen to ‘Sunn Husna Di Pariye’ here -

Tags
Amit Trivedi Simran Choudhary music Songs
Related news
 | 17 Mar 2025

King's 'Till The End' - A heartfelt ode to love, loss, and the power of music

MUMBAI: In a time when music often feels manufactured, King delivers something deeply human with Till The End, his latest single in collaboration with NEXA Music Season 3. This is romance as it was meant to be—passionate, simple, painful, yet beautifully unforgettable.

read more
 | 17 Mar 2025

Ferozi: Redefining Desi Hip Hop with 'Farida Drip'

MUMBAI: The Indian Hip Hop scene is witnessing a fresh wave of authenticity, and leading this charge is Ferozi—a dynamic collective from Faridabad in collaboration with Sony Music India.

read more
 | 17 Mar 2025

Stacy Crowne release highly anticipated album "Second To None" and new video "Street Vampires"

MUMBAI: Cologne-based rock band Stacy Crowne is back with their highly anticipated second album, Second To None.

read more
 | 17 Mar 2025

Martin Garrix delivers landmark mega-performance setting the record of the world’s largest Holi celebration with over 45000 fans

MUMBAI: 2025 exploded into a mind-blowing spectacle as Spacebound unleashed the world's biggest Holi celebration ever witnessed, with global phenomenon Martin Garrix, sending shockwaves through Mumbai! A sea of 45000 ecstatic fans flooded D.Y.

read more
 | 17 Mar 2025

Celebrate the Spirit of Spring: Dhaani Music and cultural foundation presents the fourth Fagunotsav on March 22, 2025

MUMBAI: The Dhaani Music and Cultural Foundation presents the 4th edition of Fagunotsav on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 5:00 PM. The event will be held at the Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, located at 29 K. M. Munshi Road, Girgaon, Chowpatty, Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more

Amplify Music Incubator appoints Shilpi Gupta as Co-Founder

MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more

Spotify’s loud and clear report: $5 Billion paid to independent artists, Global Music on the Rise

MUMBAI: Spotify has released its annual Loud and Clear report, revealing that independent artistread more

Bay Owl Studios partners with Sony Music Publishing and IPRS for KOLAB - HER Music Camp 2025

MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Music Camp read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hitmaker Amit Trivedi collaborates with pop sensation Simran Choudhary for his latest AT Azaad banger!

MUMBAI: The queen of “folk-meets-modern,” Simran Choudhary, has once again struck the right chord with the young and upcoming audience. This time,...read more

2
Ferozi: Redefining Desi Hip Hop with 'Farida Drip'

MUMBAI: The Indian Hip Hop scene is witnessing a fresh wave of authenticity, and leading this charge is Ferozi—a dynamic collective from Faridabad in...read more

3
Martin Garrix delivers landmark mega-performance setting the record of the world’s largest Holi celebration with over 45000 fans

MUMBAI: 2025 exploded into a mind-blowing spectacle as Spacebound unleashed the world's biggest Holi celebration ever witnessed, with global...read more

4
Happy Birthday Tulsi Kumar! : 5 of Her Best Songs That We Can't Stop Listening To!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has been a powerhouse in the Indian music industry, delivering one hit after another with her soulful voice and versatile singing...read more

5
King's 'Till The End' - A heartfelt ode to love, loss, and the power of music

MUMBAI: In a time when music often feels manufactured, King delivers something deeply human with Till The End, his latest single in collaboration...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games