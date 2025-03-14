RadioandMusic
News |  14 Mar 2025

Dhinchak Pooja is back with Holi anthem, a twist no one saw coming!

MUMBAI: Love her or hate her, Dhinchak Pooja knows how to get the internet talking. The viral rap sensation behind compositions such as Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter is back with a Holi anthem, another earworm—but with a twist no one saw coming. This time, she is urging listeners to consume quality entertainment.

Yes, you read that right. The viral rap sensation has been roped in by Pocket FM for a Holi track that’s celebrating the festive spirit albeit with an appeal to the audience to cut through the clutter while calling out the message.

The new track from Dhinchak Pooja might still have her signature flair, but this time, it’s paired with a message that lands loud and clear

