RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Mar 2025 11:59 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrate the Spirit of Spring: Dhaani Music and cultural foundation presents the fourth Fagunotsav on March 22, 2025

MUMBAI: The Dhaani Music and Cultural Foundation presents the 4th edition of Fagunotsav on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 5:00 PM. The event will be held at the Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, located at 29 K. M. Munshi Road, Girgaon, Chowpatty, Mumbai. Fagunotsav has become a celebrated platform for promoting Indian classical music and culture, and this year’s festival promises to be an enchanting celebration of the arrival of spring.

This year’s festival has garnered special support from the Santoor Ashram and Guru Tarun Bhattacharya. The event will be hosted by Anand Singh, who will lead the audience through an unforgettable cultural experience. Dhaani Music and Cultural Foundation, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to making classical music accessible to younger audiences and providing a stage for both established and emerging artists.

The Fagun month, symbolizing the arrival of the spring season, is a time for exuberant festivals such as Holi, Maha Shivaratri, and Rang Panchami, making it the perfect occasion for this celebration. The festival will feature musical presentations that beautifully capture the essence of the season through ragas that reflect the vibrancy of spring.

This year’s Fagunotsav will showcase performances by renowned artists Purbayan Chatterjee on the sitar, Ranjit Pathak on the santoor, and Savani Shende in a classical vocal recital. Accompanying the artists will be tabla players Anubrata Chatterjee, Ajit Pathak, and Rohit Mujumdar, and Rahul Gole on the Harmonium.

Purbayan Chatterjee shared his excitement, saying, "It is truly a joy to perform at a festival dedicated to spring. This is the perfect time to present ragas like 'Paraj Basant Bahar' and others that reflect the beauty of the season. I am particularly excited to be performing with my long-time tabla accompanist, Anubrata Chatterjee, after a long gap."

Ranjit Pathak also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The santoor has a unique ability to bring out the colors and fragrances of spring. Through this performance, we, as artists, are eager to offer the audience a glimpse into the magical, vibrant celebration of the spring season."

Savani Shende said, "The Fagunotsav is a unique concept, providing artists an opportunity to present lively and uplifting compositions like Dadra, Hori, and Chaiti, which are in perfect harmony with the season. While such compositions are often performed during festivals like Diwali and Malhar Utsav, the Fagunotsav offers a chance to showcase the music that honors the splendor of spring."

Tickets for the event are available at www.bookmyshow.com

Tags
Dhaani Music Cultural Foundation music Songs
Related news
 | 17 Mar 2025

Hitmaker Amit Trivedi collaborates with pop sensation Simran Choudhary for his latest AT Azaad banger!

MUMBAI: The queen of “folk-meets-modern,” Simran Choudhary, has once again struck the right chord with the young and upcoming audience.

read more
 | 17 Mar 2025

King's 'Till The End' - A heartfelt ode to love, loss, and the power of music

MUMBAI: In a time when music often feels manufactured, King delivers something deeply human with Till The End, his latest single in collaboration with NEXA Music Season 3. This is romance as it was meant to be—passionate, simple, painful, yet beautifully unforgettable.

read more
 | 17 Mar 2025

Ferozi: Redefining Desi Hip Hop with 'Farida Drip'

MUMBAI: The Indian Hip Hop scene is witnessing a fresh wave of authenticity, and leading this charge is Ferozi—a dynamic collective from Faridabad in collaboration with Sony Music India.

read more
 | 17 Mar 2025

Stacy Crowne release highly anticipated album "Second To None" and new video "Street Vampires"

MUMBAI: Cologne-based rock band Stacy Crowne is back with their highly anticipated second album, Second To None.

read more
 | 17 Mar 2025

Martin Garrix delivers landmark mega-performance setting the record of the world’s largest Holi celebration with over 45000 fans

MUMBAI: 2025 exploded into a mind-blowing spectacle as Spacebound unleashed the world's biggest Holi celebration ever witnessed, with global phenomenon Martin Garrix, sending shockwaves through Mumbai! A sea of 45000 ecstatic fans flooded D.Y.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more

Amplify Music Incubator appoints Shilpi Gupta as Co-Founder

MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more

Spotify’s loud and clear report: $5 Billion paid to independent artists, Global Music on the Rise

MUMBAI: Spotify has released its annual Loud and Clear report, revealing that independent artistread more

Bay Owl Studios partners with Sony Music Publishing and IPRS for KOLAB - HER Music Camp 2025

MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Music Camp read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hitmaker Amit Trivedi collaborates with pop sensation Simran Choudhary for his latest AT Azaad banger!

MUMBAI: The queen of “folk-meets-modern,” Simran Choudhary, has once again struck the right chord with the young and upcoming audience. This time,...read more

2
Ferozi: Redefining Desi Hip Hop with 'Farida Drip'

MUMBAI: The Indian Hip Hop scene is witnessing a fresh wave of authenticity, and leading this charge is Ferozi—a dynamic collective from Faridabad in...read more

3
Martin Garrix delivers landmark mega-performance setting the record of the world’s largest Holi celebration with over 45000 fans

MUMBAI: 2025 exploded into a mind-blowing spectacle as Spacebound unleashed the world's biggest Holi celebration ever witnessed, with global...read more

4
Happy Birthday Tulsi Kumar! : 5 of Her Best Songs That We Can't Stop Listening To!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has been a powerhouse in the Indian music industry, delivering one hit after another with her soulful voice and versatile singing...read more

5
King's 'Till The End' - A heartfelt ode to love, loss, and the power of music

MUMBAI: In a time when music often feels manufactured, King delivers something deeply human with Till The End, his latest single in collaboration...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games