Celebrate the Spirit of Spring: Dhaani Music and cultural foundation presents the fourth Fagunotsav on March 22, 2025

MUMBAI: The Dhaani Music and Cultural Foundation presents the 4th edition of Fagunotsav on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 5:00 PM. The event will be held at the Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, located at 29 K. M. Munshi Road, Girgaon, Chowpatty, Mumbai. Fagunotsav has become a celebrated platform for promoting Indian classical music and culture, and this year’s festival promises to be an enchanting celebration of the arrival of spring.

This year’s festival has garnered special support from the Santoor Ashram and Guru Tarun Bhattacharya. The event will be hosted by Anand Singh, who will lead the audience through an unforgettable cultural experience. Dhaani Music and Cultural Foundation, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to making classical music accessible to younger audiences and providing a stage for both established and emerging artists.

The Fagun month, symbolizing the arrival of the spring season, is a time for exuberant festivals such as Holi, Maha Shivaratri, and Rang Panchami, making it the perfect occasion for this celebration. The festival will feature musical presentations that beautifully capture the essence of the season through ragas that reflect the vibrancy of spring.

This year’s Fagunotsav will showcase performances by renowned artists Purbayan Chatterjee on the sitar, Ranjit Pathak on the santoor, and Savani Shende in a classical vocal recital. Accompanying the artists will be tabla players Anubrata Chatterjee, Ajit Pathak, and Rohit Mujumdar, and Rahul Gole on the Harmonium.

Purbayan Chatterjee shared his excitement, saying, "It is truly a joy to perform at a festival dedicated to spring. This is the perfect time to present ragas like 'Paraj Basant Bahar' and others that reflect the beauty of the season. I am particularly excited to be performing with my long-time tabla accompanist, Anubrata Chatterjee, after a long gap."

Ranjit Pathak also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The santoor has a unique ability to bring out the colors and fragrances of spring. Through this performance, we, as artists, are eager to offer the audience a glimpse into the magical, vibrant celebration of the spring season."

Savani Shende said, "The Fagunotsav is a unique concept, providing artists an opportunity to present lively and uplifting compositions like Dadra, Hori, and Chaiti, which are in perfect harmony with the season. While such compositions are often performed during festivals like Diwali and Malhar Utsav, the Fagunotsav offers a chance to showcase the music that honors the splendor of spring."

Tickets for the event are available at www.bookmyshow.com