Jennie of BLACKPINK sets record for first-week album sales by K-Pop female soloist this year

MUMBAI: Jennie, a member of the renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK, has achieved a remarkable milestone by setting a new record for first-week album sales by a K-pop female soloist this year, according to her agency.
Jennie's debut studio album, "Ruby," has sold an impressive 660,000 copies in its first week following its release on 7 March, OA Entertainment revealed, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales. This figure represents the highest first-week debut album sales for any album released by a K-pop female solo artist this year.
In the K-pop industry, first-week sales are regarded as a crucial indicator of an artist's popularity and the size of their fan base. Jennie's album, "Ruby," has also achieved significant success globally, debuting at number nine on the US Apple Music Album Chart and number two on the European Apple Music Album Chart upon its release. Furthermore, the album's lead single, "like JENNIE," reached seventh place on Spotify's Daily Top Song Global chart.
This remarkable achievement underscores Jennie's immense popularity and her devoted fan base, both domestically and internationally.
MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more
MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has released its annual Loud and Clear report, revealing that independent artistread more
MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Music Camp read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the reread more
MUMBAI: Jennie, a member of the renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK, has achieved a remarkable milestone by setting a new record for first-week album...read more
MUMBAI: Love her or hate her, Dhinchak Pooja knows how to get the internet talking. The viral rap sensation behind compositions such as Selfie Maine...read more
MUMBAI: This Holi, immerse yourself in electrifying music and vibrant celebrations at Phoenix Mall of Asia as ‘Dobaraa’ gastropub is set to...read more
MUMBAI: W.i.S.H, one of India’s most loved girl groups, is celebrating an extraordinary year filled with exciting music, a unique Live experience...read more
MUMBAI: The much awaited second edition of Ragas by the River returns from March 21 to 24, 2025, offering an unparalleled luxury residential...read more