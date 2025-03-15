RadioandMusic
Jennie of BLACKPINK sets record for first-week album sales by K-Pop female soloist this year

MUMBAI: Jennie, a member of the renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK, has achieved a remarkable milestone by setting a new record for first-week album sales by a K-pop female soloist this year, according to her agency.

Jennie's debut studio album, "Ruby," has sold an impressive 660,000 copies in its first week following its release on 7 March, OA Entertainment revealed, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales. This figure represents the highest first-week debut album sales for any album released by a K-pop female solo artist this year.

In the K-pop industry, first-week sales are regarded as a crucial indicator of an artist's popularity and the size of their fan base. Jennie's album, "Ruby," has also achieved significant success globally, debuting at number nine on the US Apple Music Album Chart and number two on the European Apple Music Album Chart upon its release. Furthermore, the album's lead single, "like JENNIE," reached seventh place on Spotify's Daily Top Song Global chart.

This remarkable achievement underscores Jennie's immense popularity and her devoted fan base, both domestically and internationally.

