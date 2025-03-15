Happy Birthday Tulsi Kumar! : 5 of Her Best Songs That We Can't Stop Listening To!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has been a powerhouse in the Indian music industry, delivering one hit after another with her soulful voice and versatile singing style. From romantic ballads to peppy chartbusters, her songs have become anthems for music lovers. Beyond Hindi music, she has also captivated audiences with her pure and serene voice in devotional songs, which are loved by all. She also does voiceovers for the Kids Hut channel, making her a favorite among young listeners. As we celebrate her birthday, here’s a look at five of her top songs that have ruled our playlists!

Tum Jo Aaye (Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai)

One of Tulsi’s most iconic songs, Tum Jo Aaye is a romantic masterpiece that tugs at the heartstrings. Her melodious voice, paired with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful rendition, makes this track an evergreen favourite for lovebirds.

Soch Na Sake (Airlift)

A song that defines love and longing, Soch Na Sake became an instant sensation. Tulsi’s emotive vocals, along with Arijit Singh, beautifully capture the depth of emotions, making it a go-to song for romantic moments.

Dil Kuch Hor Ni Mangda

Tulsi Kumar and Ikka's first collaboration Dil Kuch Hor Ni Mangda is a stunning track. With its captivating melody, strong beats, and infectious rhythm, it’s a delight for music lovers. This song has definitely captured both Gen Z and Millennials' playlists.

Saccha Wala Pyaar

A song that resonates deeply with true love, Saccha Wala Pyaar showcases Tulsi’s ability to bring raw emotions to life. Her heartfelt rendition makes this track an instant favourite for those who believe in pure, soul-stirring love.

Tera Ban Jaunga (Kabir Singh)

This heartfelt love song struck a chord with audiences, and Tulsi’s soothing voice added to its emotional depth. Tera Ban Jaunga remains one of the most loved romantic tracks, resonating with couples everywhere.

As Tulsi Kumar celebrates another fantastic year, her music continues to touch hearts and bring joy to millions. Here’s to more magical melodies from the birthday girl! Happy Birthday, Tulsi!