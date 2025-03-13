W.i.S.H celebrates a year of succes and surprises W.iHstar with an exclusive fan platform

MUMBAI: W.i.S.H, one of India’s most loved girl groups, is celebrating an extraordinary year filled with exciting music, a unique Live experience and noteworthy collaborations. Their youthful sound and high-energy stage performances have cemented their place at the forefront of the music scene in the country. In gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from their ever-growing community of fans, the girl-group unveiled a new, exclusive fan platform for their fans. The platform promises to offer a one-of-a-kind, interactive experience like never before.

The community platform is designed to deepen the connection between W.i.S.H. and its growing fanbase, marking a significant milestone in their journey. It will be a one stop destination where fans can access exclusive BTS content, live stream concerts, shop merchandise and interact with their favourite artists while embodying W.i.S.H. 's core values of joy, inspiration, sisterhood, and empowerment. The platform promises to be an engaging and vibrant space for fans to unite and thrive together.

W.i.S.H said "W.i.S.H. has always been more than just music—it’s the heartbeat of our shared vision, our dream, and the journey we’re all on together. What started with the four of us chasing a big idea has blossomed into something far greater, fueled by the incredible love and support of our fans. Our W.i.S.H stars have been there for us through every melody, every triumph, and every hurdle. They've helped us build a community that feels like family, and this platform is our way of making that bond even stronger. We’re just getting started, and together, we’re going to vibe, grow, and create moments that mean everything to us and to all of you. The best is yet to come."

Renowned composer and producer Mikey McCleary, who curated W.i.S.H. in association with Sony Music India, added, "Watching W.i.S.H. grow over the past year has been nothing short of extraordinary. From the release of their first track to their high-energy live performances, they have quickly become a game-changer in India’s music scene. Their unique sound, combined with a genuine passion and unwavering commitment, reminds me of the power and magic that music holds. It's rare to witness such raw talent and drive, and I’m incredibly proud of everything they've accomplished. What’s even more exciting is that this is just the beginning—there are countless more milestones to celebrate, and I can’t wait to see where their journey takes them next."

In just one year, W.i.S.H has released music, secured major brand collaborations, delivered unforgettable live performances, and cultivated a loyal and growing fan base. From appearing in Spotify Wrapped to lighting up billboards, and TVC’s alike W.i.S.H. has been impossible to ignore. In only 12 months, they've amassed an impressive social media, solidifying their position as one of the most influential acts in music. Their reach extends beyond the music industry, with high-profile brand campaigns for brands like Motorola, Maybelline, and Adidas, showing their undeniable presence in the fashion and lifestyle space. They created “Whatever It Takes”, the official event song for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, seamlessly blending music and sport to ignite passion and inspire fans across the globe. W.i.S.H. is not just here for the moment—they’re making their mark for the long haul. Recently the W.i.S.H. version of "Boom Boom" has been featured in Episode 6 of Dabba Cartel—a show led by powerful women, directed by women, and celebrating empowerment. This milestone highlights W.i.S.H.’s growing influence, reinforcing their message of strength, ownership, and breaking boundaries. It marks a significant moment in their one-year journey, further amplifying their voice.

Their discography includes "Galti," "Headrush," "Therapy," "Lazeez," their latest drop "Boom Boom," which has garnered much love amongst listeners.

Fan Platform Link: https://wish-official.com/