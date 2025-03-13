Legendary Shubha Mudgal, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and Papon to perform at the Second Edition of Ragas by the River

MUMBAI: The much awaited second edition of Ragas by the River returns from March 21 to 24, 2025, offering an unparalleled luxury residential experience where music, art, and gastronomy seamlessly converge amidst Corbett’s serene wilderness.

“Ragas by the River is a vision brought to life – born from a deep affection for Indian classical music. It stands as a tribute to India’s rich cultural legacy, uniting music lovers through the transformative power of Ragas.” said Vir Srivastava, Festival Director & Partner The Riverview Retreat.

Hosted by The Riverview Retreat with Taj Corbett Resort & Spa as its hospitality partner, this immersive festival celebrates India’s artistic heritage. Blending Hindustani classical music, exquisite culinary experiences, and visual artistry along the tranquil Kosi River, this year’s edition boasts an extraordinary lineup of legendary artists from the realms of Indian classical, folk, and contemporary music.

“Corbett’s natural beauty makes it the perfect setting for a cultural retreat. We are committed to enhancing this destination while preserving its heritage, offering a unique experience where nature, music, and luxury blend seamlessly,” said Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group.

The festival opens with Classical Echoes, featuring the legendary Shubha Mudgal in a soul-stirring performance, followed by Strings and Verses, an evocative interplay between Purbayan Chatterjee’s sitar and Pratibha Singh Baghel’s captivating vocals. The evening culminates in Sufi Soul, a mesmerizing performance by Rehmat-e-Nusrat.

Audiences will also be captivated by Rahul Sharma (Kashmir to Kosi) on the santoor. A spellbinding fusion of Kaushiki Chakraborty (Nritya Raga) with Bhakti Deshpande’s graceful Kathak performance will leave attendees enchanted. Additionally, Goa’s dynamic band A26 will present a nostalgic Retro Revival set.

The final day's morning session features Ritesh & Rajnish Mishra with Ragas of the Dawn. The highlight of the evening session is a special collaboration, Ninth Wave, which brings together nine ragas and nine taals. This unique performance unites Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash (Sarod) with Taufiq Qureshi (Djembe) and Vijay Ghate (Tabla), culminating in a Grand Finale - Sham-E-Mehfil, where Papon blends traditional and contemporary Ghazal and Sufi singing.

“Organizing Ragas by the River goes beyond just performances; we focus on crafting an enriching and immersive experience. Every element is thoughtfully designed to deepen the audience’s connection with the rich legacy of Indian Classical Music” said Varun Srivastava, Festival Co-Director & Business Partner.

Beyond music, the festival offers an exquisite culinary journey featuring Royal Rampuri, Persian, Kumaoni, North West Frontier, and Global delicacies.

Renowned artist Sidharth will bring his canvas to life, painting in real-time to the rhythm of Rahul Sharma’s divine santoor performance, capturing the essence of Chaith, the season of awakening. As melodies intertwine with nature, Ragas by the River offers a truly magical experience.

Festival Details

Dates: March 21st to 24th, 2025

Location: The Riverview Retreat & Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand

Pricing: Residential Packages starting at Rs.2 Lacs onwards for 3 Nights/4 Days on double occupancy

