RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2025 19:48 |  By RnMTeam

Legendary Shubha Mudgal, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and Papon to perform at the Second Edition of Ragas by the River

MUMBAI: The much awaited second edition of Ragas by the River returns from March 21 to 24, 2025, offering an unparalleled luxury residential experience where music, art, and gastronomy seamlessly converge amidst Corbett’s serene wilderness.

“Ragas by the River is a vision brought to life – born from a deep affection for Indian classical music. It stands as a tribute to India’s rich cultural legacy, uniting music lovers through the transformative power of Ragas.” said Vir Srivastava, Festival Director & Partner The Riverview Retreat.

Hosted by The Riverview Retreat with Taj Corbett Resort & Spa as its hospitality partner, this immersive festival celebrates India’s artistic heritage. Blending Hindustani classical music, exquisite culinary experiences, and visual artistry along the tranquil Kosi River, this year’s edition boasts an extraordinary lineup of legendary artists from the realms of Indian classical, folk, and contemporary music.

“Corbett’s natural beauty makes it the perfect setting for a cultural retreat. We are committed to enhancing this destination while preserving its heritage, offering a unique experience where nature, music, and luxury blend seamlessly,” said Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group.

The festival opens with Classical Echoes, featuring the legendary Shubha Mudgal in a soul-stirring performance, followed by Strings and Verses, an evocative interplay between Purbayan Chatterjee’s sitar and Pratibha Singh Baghel’s captivating vocals. The evening culminates in Sufi Soul, a mesmerizing performance by Rehmat-e-Nusrat.

Audiences will also be captivated by Rahul Sharma (Kashmir to Kosi) on the santoor. A spellbinding fusion of Kaushiki Chakraborty (Nritya Raga) with Bhakti Deshpande’s graceful Kathak performance will leave attendees enchanted. Additionally, Goa’s dynamic band A26 will present a nostalgic Retro Revival set.

The final day's morning session features Ritesh & Rajnish Mishra with Ragas of the Dawn. The highlight of the evening session is a special collaboration, Ninth Wave, which brings together nine ragas and nine taals. This unique performance unites Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash (Sarod) with Taufiq Qureshi (Djembe) and Vijay Ghate (Tabla), culminating in a Grand Finale - Sham-E-Mehfil, where Papon blends traditional and contemporary Ghazal and Sufi singing.

“Organizing Ragas by the River goes beyond just performances; we focus on crafting an enriching and immersive experience. Every element is thoughtfully designed to deepen the audience’s connection with the rich legacy of Indian Classical Music” said Varun Srivastava, Festival Co-Director & Business Partner.

Beyond music, the festival offers an exquisite culinary journey featuring Royal Rampuri, Persian, Kumaoni, North West Frontier, and Global delicacies.

Renowned artist Sidharth will bring his canvas to life, painting in real-time to the rhythm of Rahul Sharma’s divine santoor performance, capturing the essence of Chaith, the season of awakening. As melodies intertwine with nature, Ragas by the River offers a truly magical experience.

Festival Details
Dates: March 21st to 24th, 2025
Location: The Riverview Retreat & Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand
Pricing: Residential Packages starting at Rs.2 Lacs onwards for 3 Nights/4 Days on double occupancy

For more details -  

Website - https://ragasbytheriver.in/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ragas_by_the_river/  

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@RagasByTheRiver 

Tags
Shubha Mudgal Amaan Ayaan Ali Bangash Papon Ragas by the River
Related news
 | 05 Mar 2025

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce Holi album as they craft a transcendent homage to India's most vibrant festival along with Malini Awasthi

MUMBAI:  Preeminent sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce the forthcoming release of their meticulously crafted Holi-themed album ‘Colors And Celebrations’ on March 10, 2025.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2025

Papon Kickstarts 2025 with a power-packed Tour: 13 back-to-back sold-out shows and 3 new song releases!

MUMBAI: King of soulful music Papon has had an electrifying start to 2025, performing 13 back-to-back sold-out shows from January to February. The sensational run included two international concerts in Colombo and Dubai, reaffirming his massive global appeal.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2025

A Timeless classic: 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' Completes 10 Years of musical magic

MUMBAI: Some songs transcend time, weaving themselves into the very fabric of our emotions. One such masterpiece is Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, a song that continues to mesmerize listeners even after a decade.

read more
 | 22 Feb 2025

Papon's musical roots: Singer prioritizes Folk over Bollywood at Ideas of India 2025

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation, renowned singer Papon shared his thoughts on the music industry and his personal aspirations. As part of "Ideas of India 2025" series, Papon opened up about his journey, revealing that singing in Bollywood was never his dream.

read more
 | 26 Nov 2024

Papon’s fans organize blood donation camp to celebrate his birthday

MUMBAI: To celebrate renowned singer Papon’s birthday tomorrow, his fans have planned a unique and meaningful event. A blood donation camp will be organized on the special day, blending their admiration for the artist with a noble cause.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more

Spotify’s loud and clear report: $5 Billion paid to independent artists, Global Music on the Rise

MUMBAI: Spotify has released its annual Loud and Clear report, revealing that independent artistread more

Bay Owl Studios partners with Sony Music Publishing and IPRS for KOLAB - HER Music Camp 2025

MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Music Camp read more

Bhangra Premier League Season 2 returns bigger, bolder, and more electrifying - Ikk Vaari Hor!

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the reread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jennie faces criticism for Lackluster performance during ‘The Ruby Experience’ solo tour

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie is riding the wave of success from her debut solo album, Ruby, but her recent performances on The Ruby Experience tour...read more

2
Legendary Shubha Mudgal, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and Papon to perform at the Second Edition of Ragas by the River

MUMBAI: The much awaited second edition of Ragas by the River returns from March 21 to 24, 2025, offering an unparalleled luxury residential...read more

3
India's undying Love for AURORA's 'Runaway,' Glass Animals' 'Heat Waves,' and Shawn and Camila's 'Senorita'

MUMBAI: Some songs don’t just top charts—they leave a lasting impact. As Lollapalooza 2025 brings global music sensations to Indian audiences, three...read more

4
OtaaL ignites the scene with debut EP, showcasing Punjabi Rap's next generation

MUMBAI: OtaaL, the 17-year-old Punjabi rapper, is making a bold entrance into the music scene with his debut EP ‘No Remorse’, a collection that...read more

5
Join us for an exciting Holi celebration at House of Dobaraa at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

MUMBAI:  This Holi, immerse yourself in electrifying music and vibrant celebrations at Phoenix Mall of Asia as ‘Dobaraa’ gastropub is set to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games