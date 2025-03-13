RadioandMusic
News |  13 Mar 2025 19:46 |  By RnMTeam

India's undying Love for AURORA's 'Runaway,' Glass Animals' 'Heat Waves,' and Shawn and Camila's 'Senorita'

MUMBAI: Some songs don’t just top charts—they leave a lasting impact. As Lollapalooza 2025 brings global music sensations to Indian audiences, three tracks stood out as more than just international hits: Runaway by AURORA, Heat Waves by Glass Animals, and Senorita by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello. These songs haven’t just resonated with Indian listeners; they’ve shaped music consumption trends, soundtracked key moments, and cemented their place in pop culture. These tracks have also been officially certified by Indian Music Industry (IMI).

"Runaway" by AURORA – The Song That Brought Solace

With its dreamy, escapist charm, "Runaway" became more than just a song—it was a lifeline. The track, which remains the only song from a UK artist to reach #1 on the Spotify India Charts, has been IMI certified 14x Platinum. Its emotional depth struck a chord with millions during the pandemic, offering comfort and hope in an uncertain time.

"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals – India’s Summer Anthem & A Stark Climate Warning

A song that refuses to fade, "Heat Waves" has been IMI certified an astonishing 51x Platinum in India. More than just a chart-topping hit, it has become the defining heatwave anthem, played relentlessly every June when the country experiences soaring temperatures. On short-video platforms, it has transformed into the soundtrack of climate change laments, a reminder of the rising global crisis.

"Senorita" by Shawn Mendes – A Legend in Its Own Right

Released in June 2019, "Senorita" has ascended to legendary status in India, earning an extraordinary 71x Platinum IMI certification. Very few international songs in recent years have reached this milestone, solidifying its place as a timeless global hit with an enduring connection to Indian audiences.

With unprecedented success in the Indian market, these songs prove that music knows no boundaries. Whether offering solace, reflecting a crisis, or simply igniting joy, "Runaway," "Heat Waves," and "Senorita" continue to define moments for millions across the country.

