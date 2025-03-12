The sixth and final season, Marvel’s Wastelanders, a Hindi Audible original Podcast series is now available on Audible

MUMBAI: Audible, a leading producer and provider of premium audio content, has today released the sixth and final season of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders.
Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, and Doctor Doom will team up to stop Valeria Richards. She is the smartest woman on Earth, immortal and lonely beyond reason. After surviving a rain of nuclear missiles in Southern California and gaining possession of the reality warping Cosmic Cube, she was driven to the brink of madness. Something mysterious is unfolding in this irradiated “Dead Zone” and it’s up to our heroes to find out what, and to stop Valeria from committing an act of ultimate evil.
The final season, Marvel’s Wastelanders, features Saif Ali Khan as the voice of Star-Lord, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Black Widow, Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine, Ashish Vidyarthi as Doom and Yashaswini Dayama as Valeria Richards.
Marvel’s Wastelanders series is the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment. The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English language series in June 2021. The English language version of the final season, Marvel’s Wastelanders, was directed by Kimberly Senior. Original sound design by One Thousand Birds. Original music by Lindsay Jones. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Nick Bernardone, J Holtham, and Mark Waid.
