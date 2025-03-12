RadioandMusic
Taha Shah Badussha makes history at Sir Elton John's Oscar Party as the only male Bollywood Actor in attendance

MUMBAI: Taha Shah Badussha has been bestowed upon with titles such as a versatile performer, a handsome hunk, and a hottie with an eye for fashion and detail, which he is by the way. And this charming hunk recently marked a significant milestone for Bollywood as the only male Indian actor to attend Sir Elton John's prestigious Oscars After-Party this year.

The actor, who recently gained international recognition for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, joined Hollywood's elite at the exclusive AIDS Foundation fundraiser. Dressed to impress in an impeccably tailored sharp suit, Taha navigated the star-studded event with his charm and confidence, interacting and networking with Hollywood's elite.

When asked about his attendance at the prestigious affair, Taha revealed, "Sir Elton John is a legendary legend. And to be in his presence, and see him at work, was a truly surreal feeling. Seeing him live, is a once in a lifetime experience. He was singing and dancing and playing the piano like it was no one's business and that was an inspiring sight to behold.

This will be one of the best gatherings that I have attended, a core-memory unlocked for a lifetime." The attendance of Bollywood celebrities at this do, along with more and more Indian films getting recognition at International film festivals, is proof of how the Indian film industry is expanding its global footprint. And Taha's presence at one of Hollywood's most exclusive gatherings, is further proof that Indian cinema and Indian actors, are gaining recognition for their path-breaking performances.

Speaking of path breaking performances, Taha’s next movie Paro, a social drama focusing on bridal slavery, is already receiving accolades from the industry insiders.

