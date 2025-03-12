Lollapalooza India 2025: Johnnie Walker refreshing mixer delivered unforgettable music moments

MUMBAI: As the curtains closed on Lollapalooza India 2025, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic left behind an electrifying mark on the festival’s third edition. As a proud sponsor of the festival, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer brought its signature ‘Keep Walking’ philosophy to life, celebrating creativity, self-expression, and cultural evolution.

The Keep Walking Stage stood as a dynamic representation of progress, featuring a bold lineup of artists who pushed musical boundaries and embodied the spirit of reinvention. Festivalgoers experienced immersive installations, interactive digital extensions, and exclusive brand engagements designed to create lasting memories beyond the festival grounds.

This year, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer went beyond traditional sponsorship, creating a space where music, movement, and storytelling seamlessly converged. The stage was a hub of energy, featuring headline performances from global sensations and homegrown trailblazers, bringing together diverse genres and groundbreaking sounds.

Additionally, the festival featured a dynamic digital artwork that embodied the spirit of Keep Walking—a testament to constant evolution and creative exploration. Crafted by The Big Fat Minimalist (Aniruddh Mehta) X Studio Ocupus, it merged artistic precision with immersive innovation. Mehta, a visionary artist, pushed creative boundaries through experimental design, while Ocupus blended digital and physical realms to redefine storytelling. Together, they presented an ever-evolving masterpiece that inspired progress without limits.

“We were thrilled to be a part of Lollapalooza India once again, bringing our ‘Keep Walking’ philosophy to a community that thrives on music, creativity, and bold expression. The Keep Walking Stage was a true reflection of the festival’s energy—constantly growing, changing, and inspiring. This is just the beginning of how we continue to redefine brand experiences and meaningful engagement. Our collaboration with Big Fat Minimalist and Ocupus seamlessly extended this vision, shaping an immersive space that invited festivalgoers to not just witness but truly experience the spirit of progress—through art, design, and shared moments of inspiration.” said Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India.

As Lollapalooza India continued to grow, so did the vision of Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer—to push the boundaries of brand experiences, champion progress, and inspire a generation to Keep Walking. With an unforgettable edition in 2025, the brand reaffirmed its commitment to being at the forefront of cultural conversations, blending music, art, and immersive storytelling in ways that truly resonated with festivalgoers.