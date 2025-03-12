Experience the timeless Marathi hit 'Vaat Majhi Baghtoy Rickshawala 2.0' like never before

MUMBAI: Revisit the classic Marathi song 'Vaat Majhi Baghtoy Rickshawala 2.0' in a whole new avatar in this much anticipated remix. Originally sung by Reshma Sonawane and first released in 2009, the song has been a beloved staple in Marathi music. Now, it’s making a grand comeback in a dynamic new form, infused with an energetic rap section by Sandeep Negi and a vibrant visual treatment directed by Sachin Ramchandra Ambat. It is brought to you by Ultra Krunal Music in association with Ultra Music.

This new version seamlessly blends the song’s traditional roots with a contemporary touch, ensuring it resonates with both long-time fans and a younger, modern audience. Adding to the excitement, the music video will feature popular Marathi stars Meera Joshi and Vishwas Patil, bringing the song’s narrative to life with their electrifying performances. The video captures the soul of Maharashtra’s folk traditions while injecting a fresh, contemporary appeal that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Ultra Marathi and Krunal Music, pioneers in streaming regional Marathi content, continuing to showcase the richness of Maharashtra’s music culture, spanning Lokgeet, Bhakti Geet, Lavani, Koligeet, Gondhal, and festival-centric songs. This remix is another step in their ongoing mission to keep the spirit of Marathi music alive while making it relevant for today’s digital generation.

"The track’s combination of Marathi music, rap, and energetic visuals is set to be a game-changer in the local music scene, appealing to music fans who crave both tradition and innovation in their listening experience. This new version of Vaat Majhi Baghtoy Rickshawala 2.0 is sure to become the anthem of the year, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to the Marathi music industry", shares Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

Speaking about the remix, Sachin Ramchandra Ambat, the director of the music video, stated, "Reimagining this iconic song was both a challenge and an exciting opportunity. We wanted to retain the song’s original charm while enhancing it with modern beats and an engaging rap section by Sandeep Negi. We’re confident that audiences will love this fusion of nostalgia and innovation."

Ultra Music, a part of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, has consistently pushed the boundaries in Marathi music by acquiring and producing high-quality content. With the legacy of Krunal Music, established in 2000, and Ultra Media’s expertise in digital distribution, this song’s release is set to reach music lovers globally, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering authentic and engaging regional entertainment.

Vaat Majhi Baghtoy Rickshawala 2.0 remix will be available for streaming across all major digital platforms, including YouTube, Ultra Music’s official channels, and leading music streaming services.

Get ready to groove to this electrifying blend of traditional Marathi beats and contemporary rap!