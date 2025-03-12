ARC Music Festival announces lineup for 2025 Edition

MUMBAI: ARC Music Festival, Chicago's flagship house and techno festival, has revealed the lineup for its 2025 edition, returning to Union Park this Labor Day Weekend from August 29 to August 31. This year’s lineup marks ARC’s most sonically diverse and ambitious curation yet, featuring pioneering legends, next-generation tastemakers, and groundbreaking B2B sets that embody the festival’s spirit of innovation and celebration.

Over the last five years, ARC has become an essential meeting point for electronic music’s most influential figures, emerging stars, and underground trailblazers, set against the backdrop of Chicago - the birthplace of house music. A bounty of rich musical moments have anchored the festival’s reputation over its first four editions. Who could forget Eric Prydz bringing all three of celebrated aliases - Eric Prydz, Pryda, and Cirez D - to the event for its inaugural edition, Carl Cox and Green Velvet’s earthshaking B2B at the Expansions stage in 2024, or Hiroko Yamamura’s journey into the global underground for the weekend closer at Area 909 in 2023. It remains these multi-generational, scene-defying triumphs that make ARC more than just a festival - it's a window into the past, present and future of sound and lifestyle that's traveled from the Midwest to the world.

ARC 2025 delivers a lineup that spans multiple corners of the dance music spectrum, uniting icons with boundary-pushing artists. It’s only fitting that Eric Prydz returns his three alias festival showing of Eric Prydz, Pryda, and Cirez D for the second time ever in celebration of ARC’s five-year milestone. The lineup is further spearheaded by genre-defying superproducer Jamie xx, Chicago’s global house sensation John Summit, techno powerhouse Amelie Lens, pioneering veteran Richie Hawtin, and high energy crowd favorite FISHER.

A cornerstone of ARC’s unparalleled curation is its showing of standout back-to-back sets, showcasing the festival’s core ethos of uniting the diverse global sounds of house music while honoring its Chicago roots. This year features a Chicago and Detroit meeting of the minds with Cajmere B2B Carl Craig, a pairing of legends with Green Velvet B2B Skepta Más Tiempo, and a first time back to back of Felix da Housecat B2B Mike Dunn. Added highlights include Chicago torchbearers Honey Dijon B2B Derrick Carter, underground luminaries Boys Noize B2B VTSS, hard-hitting mainstays Adam Beyer B2B Layton Giordani, and a meeting of new and old school with HAAi B2B Hiroko Yamamura.

ARC remains positioned at the bleeding edge of electronic music curation in North America, a barometer for what's next for the season ahead and a platform on which new trends shine. In 2025, fans can discover the US invasion of UK Garage represented by Skream B2B Hamdi (UKG Set), the festival’s first ever drum & bass set with Sub Focus making his ARC debut, the eclectic high bpm stylings of Interplanetary Criminal B2B Malugi, and underground purveyors Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa, who have been largely responsible for permeating underground spaces around the globe with Chicago’s rich sonic ethos.

ARC will also spotlight some of the biggest names in modern house including the collaborative Duck Sauce project of A-Trak and Armand van Helden, Chilean-Swiss icon Luciano, Knee Deep In Sound founder Hot Since 82, Life and Death label head DJ Tennis, Canadian icon BLOND:ISH, Germany’s Loco Dice, Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke, Swiss duo Adriatique, and Amsterdam tastemaker Ki/Ki. Additional highlights include Ireland export KETTAMA, South Africa’s DESIREE, Smiile founder Chloe Caillet, BBC Radio’s Arielle Free, Book Club Radio sibling duo TINZO + JOJO, the infectious sounds of Shermanology, and breakout sensation it's murph.

Heavier techno curation on the lineup is led by MOOD Records head Nicole Moudaber, Bristol-born Eli Brown, Berlin-based Alignment, rising UK star Effy, and high-octane selector Supergloss.

Paying homage to Chicago and Detroit’s historical roots while spotlighting the next generation of artists shaping its future, ARC’s lineup also features DJ Sneak B2B DJ Heather, father-daughter duo Floorplan, and HiTech, whose electrifying fusion of Juke, footwork, and techno represents the city’s ever-evolving underground sound.

Global house and techno enthusiasts can expect an immersive experience at ARC, where carefully curated production elements and art will seamlessly connect each of its four unique stage environments. ARC’s four stages include the industrial Grid stage, the interactive and psychedelic atmosphere of Spain’s famed elrow with its iconic performers, the deeper sounds of the Expansions stage, and Area 909 - paying tribute to the roots of house and techno in a raw, high-energy setting.

Led by Auris Presents, Chicago’s leading force in experiential festivals and events, ARC extends beyond the festival grounds with its legendary ARC After Dark series. Running for five nights from Thursday through Monday, these afterparties keep the energy alive with artist aliases, exclusive back-to-backs, and label takeovers - alongside surprise sets from both festival favorites and special guests starting with an exclusive opening party on Thursday August 28th with PRYDA. In 2024, ARC After Dark spanned over 13 venues, 30 parties, and 80 artists. ARC After Dark is available exclusively to ARC festival pass holders.

General ticket sales start on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 12pm CT.Mastercard consumer credit cardholders have special access to presale tickets at ARC Music Festival.

Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10am CT. Check out priceless.com/arcmusicfestival for details.

ARC Music Festival 2025 Lineup (A-Z)

Adam Beyer

Adriatique

Ahadadream

Arielle Free

ATRIP

AYYBO

Bastian Bux

BLACKCLUB

BLOND:ISH

Boys Noize

Cajmere

Carl Craig

Chloé Caillet

Cirez D

Classmatic

Claude VonStroke

Derrick Carter

DESIREE

Duck Sauce

Effy

Eli Brown

Eric Prydz

Eris Drew

Felix da Housecat

FISHER

Floorplan

Gene Farris

GENESI

Goosey

Green Velvet

HAAi

Hamdi

DJ Heather

HHUNTER

Hiroko Yamamura

HiTech

Honey Dijon

HOTPRETTY

Hot Since 82

HVNLEE

Ilario Alicante

Interplanetary Criminal

it’s murph

Jamie xx

John Summit

Josh Baker

Kettama

Kirk

KI/KI

Kryptogram

DJ Lady D

Layton Giordani

Loco Dice

Lori Branch

Luciano

Luke Alessi

Luke Dean

Malugi

Matisa

Max Dean

Max Styler

Mike Dunn

Miguelle & Tons

Nic Fanciulli

Nicole Moudaber

Nikki Nair

NOTION

Obskür

Octo Octa

Olive F

Paco Osuna

Prunk

Ranger Trucco

Richie Hawtin

Riordan

Rossi.

Shermanology

Skepta Más Tiempo

Skream

DJ Sneak

Sosa

Sub Focus

Supergloss

DJ Tennis

Tini Gessler

TINZO + JOJO

Toman

Villager

VITIGRRL

VTSS

B2B Sets

Adam Beyer Layton Giordani

Ahadadream B2B Nikki Nair

Boys Noize B2B VTSS

Cajmere B2B Carl Craig

Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa

Felix da Housecat B2B Mike Dunn

Gene Farris B2B Tini Gessler

Green Velvet B2B Skepta Más Tiempo

HAAi B2B Hiroko Yamamura

Honey Dijon B2B Derrick Carter

Interplanetary Criminal B2B Malugi

Luke Alessi B2B Matisa

Max Dean B2B Luke Dean

Miguelle & Tons B2B Toman

Nic Fanciulli B2B Prunk

Nicole Moudaber B2B Anfisa Letyago

Paco Osuna B2B Ilario Alicante

Riordan B2B Obskür

Rossi. B2B Josh Baker

Skream B2B Hamdi (UKG Set)

DJ Sneak B2B DJ Heather

Sosa B2B Classmatic