ARC Music Festival announces lineup for 2025 Edition

MUMBAI: ARC Music Festival, Chicago's flagship house and techno festival, has revealed the lineup for its 2025 edition, returning to Union Park this Labor Day Weekend from August 29 to August 31. This year’s lineup marks ARC’s most sonically diverse and ambitious curation yet, featuring pioneering legends, next-generation tastemakers, and groundbreaking B2B sets that embody the festival’s spirit of innovation and celebration.
Over the last five years, ARC has become an essential meeting point for electronic music’s most influential figures, emerging stars, and underground trailblazers, set against the backdrop of Chicago - the birthplace of house music. A bounty of rich musical moments have anchored the festival’s reputation over its first four editions. Who could forget Eric Prydz bringing all three of celebrated aliases - Eric Prydz, Pryda, and Cirez D - to the event for its inaugural edition, Carl Cox and Green Velvet’s earthshaking B2B at the Expansions stage in 2024, or Hiroko Yamamura’s journey into the global underground for the weekend closer at Area 909 in 2023. It remains these multi-generational, scene-defying triumphs that make ARC more than just a festival - it's a window into the past, present and future of sound and lifestyle that's traveled from the Midwest to the world.
ARC 2025 delivers a lineup that spans multiple corners of the dance music spectrum, uniting icons with boundary-pushing artists. It’s only fitting that Eric Prydz returns his three alias festival showing of Eric Prydz, Pryda, and Cirez D for the second time ever in celebration of ARC’s five-year milestone. The lineup is further spearheaded by genre-defying superproducer Jamie xx, Chicago’s global house sensation John Summit, techno powerhouse Amelie Lens, pioneering veteran Richie Hawtin, and high energy crowd favorite FISHER.
A cornerstone of ARC’s unparalleled curation is its showing of standout back-to-back sets, showcasing the festival’s core ethos of uniting the diverse global sounds of house music while honoring its Chicago roots. This year features a Chicago and Detroit meeting of the minds with Cajmere B2B Carl Craig, a pairing of legends with Green Velvet B2B Skepta Más Tiempo, and a first time back to back of Felix da Housecat B2B Mike Dunn. Added highlights include Chicago torchbearers Honey Dijon B2B Derrick Carter, underground luminaries Boys Noize B2B VTSS, hard-hitting mainstays Adam Beyer B2B Layton Giordani, and a meeting of new and old school with HAAi B2B Hiroko Yamamura.
ARC remains positioned at the bleeding edge of electronic music curation in North America, a barometer for what's next for the season ahead and a platform on which new trends shine. In 2025, fans can discover the US invasion of UK Garage represented by Skream B2B Hamdi (UKG Set), the festival’s first ever drum & bass set with Sub Focus making his ARC debut, the eclectic high bpm stylings of Interplanetary Criminal B2B Malugi, and underground purveyors Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa, who have been largely responsible for permeating underground spaces around the globe with Chicago’s rich sonic ethos.
ARC will also spotlight some of the biggest names in modern house including the collaborative Duck Sauce project of A-Trak and Armand van Helden, Chilean-Swiss icon Luciano, Knee Deep In Sound founder Hot Since 82, Life and Death label head DJ Tennis, Canadian icon BLOND:ISH, Germany’s Loco Dice, Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke, Swiss duo Adriatique, and Amsterdam tastemaker Ki/Ki. Additional highlights include Ireland export KETTAMA, South Africa’s DESIREE, Smiile founder Chloe Caillet, BBC Radio’s Arielle Free, Book Club Radio sibling duo TINZO + JOJO, the infectious sounds of Shermanology, and breakout sensation it's murph.
Heavier techno curation on the lineup is led by MOOD Records head Nicole Moudaber, Bristol-born Eli Brown, Berlin-based Alignment, rising UK star Effy, and high-octane selector Supergloss.
Paying homage to Chicago and Detroit’s historical roots while spotlighting the next generation of artists shaping its future, ARC’s lineup also features DJ Sneak B2B DJ Heather, father-daughter duo Floorplan, and HiTech, whose electrifying fusion of Juke, footwork, and techno represents the city’s ever-evolving underground sound.
Global house and techno enthusiasts can expect an immersive experience at ARC, where carefully curated production elements and art will seamlessly connect each of its four unique stage environments. ARC’s four stages include the industrial Grid stage, the interactive and psychedelic atmosphere of Spain’s famed elrow with its iconic performers, the deeper sounds of the Expansions stage, and Area 909 - paying tribute to the roots of house and techno in a raw, high-energy setting.
Led by Auris Presents, Chicago’s leading force in experiential festivals and events, ARC extends beyond the festival grounds with its legendary ARC After Dark series. Running for five nights from Thursday through Monday, these afterparties keep the energy alive with artist aliases, exclusive back-to-backs, and label takeovers - alongside surprise sets from both festival favorites and special guests starting with an exclusive opening party on Thursday August 28th with PRYDA. In 2024, ARC After Dark spanned over 13 venues, 30 parties, and 80 artists. ARC After Dark is available exclusively to ARC festival pass holders.
General ticket sales start on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 12pm CT.Mastercard consumer credit cardholders have special access to presale tickets at ARC Music Festival.
Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10am CT. Check out priceless.com/arcmusicfestival for details.
ARC Music Festival 2025 Lineup (A-Z)
Adam Beyer
Adriatique
Ahadadream
Arielle Free
ATRIP
AYYBO
Bastian Bux
BLACKCLUB
BLOND:ISH
Boys Noize
Cajmere
Carl Craig
Chloé Caillet
Cirez D
Classmatic
Claude VonStroke
Derrick Carter
DESIREE
Duck Sauce
Effy
Eli Brown
Eric Prydz
Eris Drew
Felix da Housecat
FISHER
Floorplan
Gene Farris
GENESI
Goosey
Green Velvet
HAAi
Hamdi
DJ Heather
HHUNTER
Hiroko Yamamura
HiTech
Honey Dijon
HOTPRETTY
Hot Since 82
HVNLEE
Ilario Alicante
Interplanetary Criminal
it’s murph
Jamie xx
John Summit
Josh Baker
Kettama
Kirk
KI/KI
Kryptogram
DJ Lady D
Layton Giordani
Loco Dice
Lori Branch
Luciano
Luke Alessi
Luke Dean
Malugi
Matisa
Max Dean
Max Styler
Mike Dunn
Miguelle & Tons
Nic Fanciulli
Nicole Moudaber
Nikki Nair
NOTION
Obskür
Octo Octa
Olive F
Paco Osuna
Prunk
Ranger Trucco
Richie Hawtin
Riordan
Rossi.
Shermanology
Skepta Más Tiempo
Skream
DJ Sneak
Sosa
Sub Focus
Supergloss
DJ Tennis
Tini Gessler
TINZO + JOJO
Toman
Villager
VITIGRRL
VTSS
B2B Sets
Adam Beyer Layton Giordani
Ahadadream B2B Nikki Nair
Boys Noize B2B VTSS
Cajmere B2B Carl Craig
Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa
Felix da Housecat B2B Mike Dunn
Gene Farris B2B Tini Gessler
Green Velvet B2B Skepta Más Tiempo
HAAi B2B Hiroko Yamamura
Honey Dijon B2B Derrick Carter
Interplanetary Criminal B2B Malugi
Luke Alessi B2B Matisa
Max Dean B2B Luke Dean
Miguelle & Tons B2B Toman
Nic Fanciulli B2B Prunk
Nicole Moudaber B2B Anfisa Letyago
Paco Osuna B2B Ilario Alicante
Riordan B2B Obskür
Rossi. B2B Josh Baker
Skream B2B Hamdi (UKG Set)
DJ Sneak B2B DJ Heather
Sosa B2B Classmatic
