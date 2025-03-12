RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Mar 2025 13:25 |  By RnMTeam

Anyasa drops third single ‘Falling’ from his upcoming EP ‘Flectere’

MUMBAI: Anyasa, one of the most renowned electronic music producers and DJs in India has unveiled his new single ‘Falling’, subsequently leading to the release of his latest EP titled ‘Flectere’. Marking the release of his fourth studio EP, ‘Falling’ is the third single that has been put out as part of the record. 
 
Produced by Anyasa, the song is the ultimate dance floor crossover, instantly igniting energy levels. The vocals establish a strong melodic foundation, leading into a buildup infused with warm arpeggiated synths and an infectious triplet groove. As the track progresses, the intensity keeps climbing, culminating in a second drop where acid synths and powerful drums take control, driving the momentum to new heights.
 
Sharing his thoughts on this release, Anyasa says, “I’m excited to drop my next single ‘Falling’. It’s a special record since it’s the first time I’ve used a triplet groove in a track and I’m looking forward to people checking it out!”
 
The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms. With the release of ‘Falling’, Anyasa is set to drop his first EP this year following the release of his last EP ‘Apollo’ in 2023. He is also kickstarting his North America tour across 7 cities this week, details on the tour below. 
 
Tour Dates | Anyasa North America 2025
 
March 14, 2025 - Prysm | Chicago
March 15, 2025 - Coda | Toronto
March 16, 2025 - Superior Ingredients Roof | New York City
March 21, 2025 - Audio | San Francisco
March 22, 2025 - Club Vinyl | Denver
March 27, 2025 - Reaktor Venao | Panama
March 29, 2025 - Ora Nightclub | Seattle
April 5, 2025 - Barasti Beach | Dubai
Tags
Anyasa Falling Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 12 Mar 2025

Taha Shah Badussha makes history at Sir Elton John's Oscar Party as the only male Bollywood Actor in attendance

MUMBAI: Taha Shah Badussha has been bestowed upon with titles such as a versatile performer, a handsome hunk, and a hottie with an eye for fashion and detail, which he is by the way.

read more
 | 12 Mar 2025

Aakash Gupta and Shahi to Launch Rifflect Music with the Soul-Stirring Track 'Dur Na Ja' during Chaitra Navratri

MUMBAI: Rifflect Music, an innovative new music label founded by entrepreneur Aakash Gupta and musician Shahi, is all set to redefine the sonic landscape with its new age approach to music.

read more
 | 12 Mar 2025

JSW Paints to launch 'Sound of colour'- First of it's kind video series

MUMBAI: JSW Paints, India’s leading environment-friendly paints company and a part of the US$ 24 billion JSW Group, is set to unveil ‘Sound of Colour’, an innovative campaign that pioneers a unique blend of music with visual storytelling, where colours inspire sound.

read more
 | 12 Mar 2025

Experience the timeless Marathi hit 'Vaat Majhi Baghtoy Rickshawala 2.0' like never before

MUMBAI: Revisit the classic Marathi song 'Vaat Majhi Baghtoy Rickshawala 2.0' in a whole new avatar in this much anticipated remix. Originally sung by Reshma Sonawane and first released in 2009, the song has been a beloved staple in Marathi music.

read more
 | 12 Mar 2025

The sixth and final season, Marvel’s Wastelanders, a Hindi Audible original Podcast series is now available on Audible

MUMBAI: Audible, a leading producer and provider of premium audio content, has today released the sixth and final season of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders.

read more

RnM Biz

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more

Spotify’s loud and clear report: $5 Billion paid to independent artists, Global Music on the Rise

MUMBAI: Spotify has released its annual Loud and Clear report, revealing that independent artistread more

Bay Owl Studios partners with Sony Music Publishing and IPRS for KOLAB - HER Music Camp 2025

MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Music Camp read more

Bhangra Premier League Season 2 returns bigger, bolder, and more electrifying - Ikk Vaari Hor!

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the reread more

AWAL names Aniket Parpillewar Head of India and South Asia

MUMBAI: Today, AWAL announces the appointment of Aniket Parpilleread more

top# 5 articles

1
BLACKPINK’s Jennie caught in controversy as alleged manager sparks debate over solo album praise

MUMBAI: A recent discussion on the South Korean online forum Pann has ignited controversy after BLACKPINK’s Jennie and her alleged manager, Jeremy...read more

2
High Court orders immediate release of Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal in Sunanda Sharma Case

MUMBAI: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the immediate release of music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal, popularly known as Pinky Dhaliwal...read more

3
JSW Paints to launch 'Sound of colour'- First of it's kind video series

MUMBAI: JSW Paints, India’s leading environment-friendly paints company and a part of the US$ 24 billion JSW Group, is set to unveil ‘Sound of...read more

4
Taha Shah Badussha makes history at Sir Elton John's Oscar Party as the only male Bollywood Actor in attendance

MUMBAI: Taha Shah Badussha has been bestowed upon with titles such as a versatile performer, a handsome hunk, and a hottie with an eye for fashion...read more

5
The Bootcamp Goa returns for an exciting Season 4 with global Industry Icons

MUMBAI: The Bootcamp Goa, India’s premier global music education initiative founded by industry veteran Rummy Sharma, is back for its biggest season...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games