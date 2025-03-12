Anyasa drops third single ‘Falling’ from his upcoming EP ‘Flectere’

MUMBAI: Anyasa, one of the most renowned electronic music producers and DJs in India has unveiled his new single ‘Falling’, subsequently leading to the release of his latest EP titled ‘Flectere’. Marking the release of his fourth studio EP, ‘Falling’ is the third single that has been put out as part of the record.

Produced by Anyasa, the song is the ultimate dance floor crossover, instantly igniting energy levels. The vocals establish a strong melodic foundation, leading into a buildup infused with warm arpeggiated synths and an infectious triplet groove. As the track progresses, the intensity keeps climbing, culminating in a second drop where acid synths and powerful drums take control, driving the momentum to new heights.

Sharing his thoughts on this release, Anyasa says, “I’m excited to drop my next single ‘Falling’. It’s a special record since it’s the first time I’ve used a triplet groove in a track and I’m looking forward to people checking it out!”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms. With the release of ‘Falling’, Anyasa is set to drop his first EP this year following the release of his last EP ‘Apollo’ in 2023. He is also kickstarting his North America tour across 7 cities this week, details on the tour below.

Tour Dates | Anyasa North America 2025

March 14, 2025 - Prysm | Chicago

March 15, 2025 - Coda | Toronto

March 16, 2025 - Superior Ingredients Roof | New York City

March 21, 2025 - Audio | San Francisco

March 22, 2025 - Club Vinyl | Denver

March 27, 2025 - Reaktor Venao | Panama

March 29, 2025 - Ora Nightclub | Seattle