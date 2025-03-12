Aakash Gupta and Shahi to Launch Rifflect Music with the Soul-Stirring Track 'Dur Na Ja' during Chaitra Navratri

MUMBAI: Rifflect Music, an innovative new music label founded by entrepreneur Aakash Gupta and musician Shahi, is all set to redefine the sonic landscape with its new age approach to music. On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, the label will proudly unveil its debut track, ‘Dur Na Ja’, a deeply evocative melody that promises to touch hearts and transcend musical boundaries.

Rifflect Music: A New Era of Sound and Vision. More than just a label, Rifflect Music represents a movement—a bridge between tradition and innovation, art and commerce, emotions and experiences. With Aakash Gupta’s strategic expertise and Shahi’s musical genius, the label aims to craft fresh, immersive soundscapes that resonate beyond borders.

“Rifflect is not just about creating hit songs; it’s about setting new benchmarks in the way music is experienced,” says Aakash Gupta, co-founder of Rifflect Music. “We are here to offer something new, something real—music that not only entertains but leaves a lasting impression.”

‘Dur Na Ja’: The Sound of a Cwtch Slated for release on April 4, 2025, across all major streaming platforms, ‘Dur Na Ja’ is a poignant musical journey that encapsulates the essence of deep love, longing, and separation. This soul-stirring track is not just a song—it’s an emotion, a plea, a melody that echoes the silent cry of lovers who don’t want to be apart.

“Dur Na Ja is more than just music—it’s a feeling, an unspoken emotion that resonates with anyone who has ever been in love,” shares Shahi, co-founder of Rifflect Music and the singer, composer, and songwriter of the track. “It carries the sound of a ‘cwtch’—a warm embrace so powerful that it binds two souls together.”

Blending contemporary elements with traditional Indian influences, the track is structured in three distinct segments:

* Western Influence – A dreamy, soulful opening featuring guitar, mandolin, and groovy beats.

* Indian Classical Fusion – A rich middle section with tabla, dholak, and bango, offering a fusion of tradition and melody.

* Soulful Qawwali – A grand, emotionally charged climax with live qawwali instrumentation.

Crafted by the Best: The Team Behind ‘Dur Na Ja’ The song boasts an ensemble of exceptionally talented artists and technicians:

* Singer, Composer & Lyricist: Shahi

* Music Produced by: Pratik Lalji, a renowned Bollywood music producer known for his genre-blending expertise.

* Co-Produced by: Aditya Mittal (Stage name: Admit), a 17-year-old prodigy currently pursuing his 11th class in Punjab.

* Mixed & Mastered by: Abhishek Saxena, delivering a world-class cinematic sound experience.

The song’s sonic depth is achieved through a rich blend of live instrumentation, including electric guitar, duff, dholak, tabla, banjo, shells, beaded maracas, and over ten types of percussions, creating an immersive listening experience like no other.

“‘Dur Na Ja’ is an emotional masterpiece—one that we have carefully crafted to offer an unparalleled musical experience,” says Pratik Lalji, music producer. “With every note, we want listeners to feel the emotions we’ve poured into this track.”

A Vision for the Future With Rifflect Music, Aakash Gupta and Shahi are not just launching a label—they are ushering in a new era of creativity and excellence in the music industry. By combining artistic ingenuity with strategic foresight, Rifflect is poised to become a powerhouse in music production, artist development, and sonic innovation.

Dur Na Ja is just the beginning. The world is about to witness something truly extraordinary.