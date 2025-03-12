RadioandMusic
News |  12 Mar 2025 12:42 |  By RnMTeam

19-year-old singer-song writer, gini weaves stories with her music

MUMBAI: A new wave of indie storytelling is here, and gini is at its heart – a 19-year-old singer-song writer whose lyrics read like poetry, and her melodies feel like home. Having steadily carved a space for herself with poignant narratives and a tight-knit community on digital platforms, gini is one of the most exciting young artists in the country. Her new song Aashiyanbeautifully encapsulates the feeling of making someone your home.

Fresh off an India Tour (The Cozy Tour), where she played intimate shows for her super fans, gini’s audience has grown organically. She is now gearing up to perform at colleges across the country.

With Aashiyan, she explores a more upbeat, bossa vibe in its purest form—a tribute to the late-night conversations, quiet reassurances, and unspoken understanding that make life’s chaos feel a little softer. This song is written, sung and performed by gini, co-composed with Raghav Meattle and Bharath Rajeevan. Bharath Rajeevan’s production along with Dan Thomas on drums, and Bharath on guitars compliment the song and make it whole. Mixed and mastered to perfection by Abhishek Ghatak, 'Aashiyan' is your new go-to tune for when you need to feel at home, away from home.

Speaking about the song, gini shares, “Aashiyan is more than just a song to me… it’s a collection of all the emotions I’ve felt in the time that I’ve spent trying to find a home away from home. It’s a song of gratitude and an expression of love for all the people that make you feel at home. I hope you can express your love for the people who make you feel that way through this song. I’m very grateful for my team and their bringing magic to the song, and to everyone who’s been supporting me thank you! Your love means the world, and I can’t wait to share more with you.”

Whether it’s a best friend who just gets you, a love that feels like a safe haven, or the quiet comfort of family, ‘Aashiyan’ is a reminder that home is not always a place. We look forward to seeing what gini has in store for us in the future, for now hit play, close your eyes, and let this track wrap around you like a comforting embrace.

