News |  11 Mar 2025 13:24 |  By RnMTeam

The Bootcamp Goa returns for an exciting season 4 with global industry icons

This year introduces new milestones, including the opportunity for one student’s track to be featured on the official Rave the Planet Compilation 2025, providing an incredible global platform. Five students from The Bootcamp Goa and 3iS will also be selected to perform at major international events, marking a career-defining moment.

One of Europe's biggest film-making and Sound schools, 3iS is home to the largest audiovisual campus in Europe, with thousands of students and sprawling educational spaces.

With this move, Rummy has creatively integrated his family business (3iS) with his love for nurturing the future of sound production and performance via education.

The program will feature exclusive industry insights from top booking managers and curators, including Phuong Le from Wonderfruit Festival, offering invaluable career guidance. With an extended six-day schedule, participants will have even more time to refine their craft and build connections within the global music community.

The mentor lineup includes internationally renowned artists and industry experts such as Nucleya, Robert Babicz, modular synthesis duo CYRK, National Award-winning composer Aneesh Basu, Ableton Certified Trainers Krishnamurthy Ramesh, Vikrant Rathore, and Zequenx, as well as India’s leading VJ Yash Chandak. Students will also learn from pioneering DJs and sound designers like Skipster, DotDat, Whosane, Sanjay Dutta, Blot, Shaun Moses, FILM, and Ankytrixx, ensuring a comprehensive and cutting-edge learning experience.

In 2024, Bootcamp students performed at Rave the Planet in Berlin, playing to nearly 400,000 people. This year, the program continues to push boundaries, providing rising talent with real-world exposure and mentorship from industry pioneers. As The Bootcamp Goa grows, it remains committed to shaping the future of electronic music, giving emerging artists the knowledge and network they need to succeed.

