News |  11 Mar 2025 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

Percept Live presents 'HoliBoom Bash 2025' - A multi-city celebration of colors, music and collaboration

MUMBAI: Percept Live, the creators of Asia’s biggest music festival, Sunburn, is set to redefine Holi celebrations with ‘HoliBoom Bash 2025’, an electrifying multi-city festival that brings together Bollywood beats, immersive entertainment, and the spirit of collaboration. Taking place on March 14, 2025, this grand celebration will unfold across four premier venues in Mumbai and Pune, uniting 35,000 attendees in a high-energy, unforgettable Holi experience.

A Festival Powered by Collaboration

The ‘HoliBoom Bash 2025’ is more than just a festival - it’s a collaborative movement. Instead of hosting a single large-scale event, Percept Live has partnered with leading local Holi promoters to amplify their existing events.

In collaboration with Percept, these Holi festivals will scale up into larger-than-life experiences, featuring high-octane Bollywood Holi music, state-of-the-art SFX and production, interactive entertainment zones, curated F&B experiences, and eco-conscious, responsible celebrations. This unique approach ensures that each HoliBoom event retains its local essence while delivering a premium festival experience. By harnessing the spirit of collaboration, Percept Live is empowering event promoters to scale, engage larger audiences, and create a memorable impact.

The HoliBoom Bash 2025 celebrations across four premier venues include:

Mumbai:

1. Holi Unlimited – Juhu, Ramee Guestline  https://www.instagram.com/holiunlimitedevent/?hl=en

2. Colourland – Kalyan, Godrej Hill Ground https://www.instagram.com/colorland_kalyan/

3. HoliKotsav – Golden Tobacco Company, Vile Parle  https://www.instagram.com/holikotsav2025/

Pune:

4. Rang Holi Fest – Lakshmi Lawns, Mundhwa https://www.instagram.com/redrabbitevents/

Each venue will be meticulously curated in collaboration with leading local promoters, ensuring a bespoke, high-impact festival experience for all Holi fans.

A Holi Celebration with a Purpose

Beyond music and revelry, the ‘HoliBoom Bash 2025’ is committed to responsible and sustainable celebrations. The festival integrates Eco-Friendly Organic Colors, Water Conservation & Recycling Initiatives, and Zero-Waste Event Practices. These initiatives align with Percept Live’s vision of curating immersive live entertainment while preserving natural resources and promoting responsible festivities.

A Collaborative Movement: Future Opportunities for Event Promoters

Percept Live is redefining the future of entertainment through strategic collaboration. As a leader in the experiential event space, Percept has developed some of the world's most iconic music festival IPs over the past two decades. The company is now extending its expertise in event curation, design, marketing, and monetization to help local promoters transform their festivals into high-energy, world-class experiences. Event organizers seeking to scale their festivals, attract larger audiences, and enhance production can collaborate with Percept Live to elevate their events. With a focus on innovation, creativity, collaboration and impact, Percept Live continues to push boundaries, setting new benchmarks in the festival experience domain.

Said Sanjay Ahire, Executive Director, Percept Live, "Percept Live has always been at the forefront of redefining live entertainment through innovation and strategic collaboration. With HoliBoom Bash 2025, we are taking our expertise in festival curation and omni-channel marketing to transform local promoters’ events into world-class celebrations. This initiative is not just about scaling events – It’s about crafting immersive, high-energy experiences that blend local culture, music and entertainment like never before. Our goal is to add tangible value to our partner promoters by sharing knowledge and cutting-edge event strategies that enhance audience engagement, drive revenue growth, and create larger-than-life experiences.”

