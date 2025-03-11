Karan Khosla: A visionary guitarist redefining India’s Jazz landscape!

MUMBAI: Goa-based guitarist, composer, and educator Karan Khosla has emerged as a defining force in India's contemporary music scene. A physicist by education, he built a successful career in impact investment and management consulting before fully dedicating himself to music.

What began as a minor in music during his undergraduate years evolved into a full-blown passion, leading him to years of study with jazz luminaries such as Jonathan Kreisberg and Matt Warnock. Blending contemporary sophistication with classic jazz sensibilities, he has established himself as one of India’s leading jazz guitarists. As the founder of the Goa Jazz Academy (GJA), he continues to shape the next generation of musicians and contribute to India’s growing jazz culture.

His latest release, ‘Genesis’, is a striking demonstration of his artistic evolution. Seamlessly blending technical mastery with deep emotional expression, the track showcases Karan’s ability to push creative boundaries. Recognized internationally, ‘Genesis’ was selected as “Song of the Week” by All About Jazz in January. Through his work, Karan continues to collaborate with fellow musicians, fostering a vibrant jazz community and putting Indian artists on the global stage.

A first-call session musician, Karan has collaborated with some of India’s best artists, and his performances at prestigious platforms such as Jazz India Circuit, Serendipity Arts Festival, and UNESCO International Jazz Day have cemented his reputation as a leading figure in the Indian music ecosystem.

Beyond performance, Karan’s commitment to jazz education is transforming India's music landscape. As the co-founder of Goa Jazz Academy, he has built an institution that has nurtured over 400 students and hosted over 50 world-class events, including landmark celebrations of International Jazz Day in association with UNESCO.

Karan Khosla started on his Musical Philosophy "‘Genesis’ represents both a musical and personal evolution for me. Jazz is about exploration, and this composition reflects my journey—from physics and finance to music, from structured analysis to free-flowing improvisation. My mission is not only to push my own artistic boundaries but also to contribute to a thriving music culture in India. I've learned that staying true to your vision is what matters most—even when people say you don’t fit into any boxes. If the right space doesn’t exist, you create your own. Whether on stage or in the classroom, I believe in the transformative power of music and its ability to inspire the next generation."

Karan Khosla continues to elevate Indian jazz, proving that great artistry thrives at the intersection of dedication, reinvention, and fearlessness. Through his creativity, he continues to inspire and push musical boundaries