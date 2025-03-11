RadioandMusic
News |  11 Mar 2025 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

JENNIE and Dua Lipa unveil dazzling music video for "Handlebars" collaboration

MUMBAI: JENNIE and Dua Lipa have officially released the highly anticipated music video for their collaboration single, Handlebars. Directed by BRTHR, the visual masterpiece immerses viewers in a dreamlike world filled with glittering aesthetics, retro-inspired effects, and striking maximalist editing. The two pop icons deliver a captivating performance, seamlessly blending their vocals while exploring the emotional turbulence of love.

The track is part of JENNIE’s debut album, Ruby, a genre-defying project that sees the BLACKPINK star experimenting with pop, ballads, reggaeton, hip-hop, and R&B. The album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Childish Gambino, and Kali Uchis. Backed by production from industry heavyweights like Mike Will Made It, Dem Jointz, Diplo, and El Guincho, Ruby showcases JENNIE’s evolution as a solo artist beyond her BLACKPINK roots.

Following her previous solo singles Solo and You & Me, Ruby marks JENNIE’s first full-length studio album. Her latest singles have already made waves on Billboard Philippines’ Hot 100, with Mantra debuting at No. 8, Love Hangover featuring Dominic Fike at No. 16, and ExtraL featuring Doechii at No. 22.

Check out the full Handlebars music video below and experience JENNIE and Dua Lipa’s electrifying chemistry firsthand!

