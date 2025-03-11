BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie face backlash over alleged autopen signatures on 'Hand-Signed' Albums

MUMBAI: A heated debate has erupted among Reddit users over allegations that BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie used autopen technology for their signed albums while marketing them as hand-signed copies.

The controversy began when fans who purchased Lisa’s debut solo album, Alter Ego, noticed that her signatures appeared identical, displaying signs typical of autopen use, such as abrupt start and stop points. Similar concerns were raised regarding Jennie’s signed photocards, included in her album, as fans observed identical signatures across multiple copies.

Frustrated fans took to Reddit, particularly the r/popculturechat subreddit, to express their disappointment, with one user stating, “It just feels intentionally misleading to present something as genuinely signed when it’s auto-penned. If they want to autopen, SAY SO, and actually charge an appropriate amount for them. Don’t charge the same as genuinely signed albums, because autopen takes no labor and doesn’t have the actual personal touch of the person someone is a fan of.” Another called the situation “such a fraud.”

As the discussion continues to gain traction online, fans are demanding transparency from artists and labels regarding the authenticity of signed merchandise.