RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Mar 2025 17:08 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK’s Jennie caught in controversy as alleged manager sparks debate over solo album praise

MUMBAI: A recent discussion on the South Korean online forum Pann has ignited controversy after BLACKPINK’s Jennie and her alleged manager, Jeremy Erlich, came under scrutiny for engaging with posts that some believe subtly undermined the other group members.

The debate began when internet users noticed that Erlich, who is reportedly overseeing Jennie’s career, had reshared a review by Pitchfork critic Joshua Minsoo Kim. The review praised Jennie’s solo album Ruby as the strongest release from a BLACKPINK soloist and one of the most remarkable K-pop albums ever. The album was lauded for its production quality, featuring contributions from acclaimed producers like Dem Jointz, Mike Will Made It, and El Guincho.

However, controversy arose when fans pointed out that the same critic had previously given Lisa’s solo album an extremely negative review, questioning her vocal abilities and dismissing her project as subpar. Some interpreted Erlich’s endorsement of the positive Ruby review as an implicit agreement with the unfavorable opinions about Lisa’s music.

“Wow, Jennie’s manager is outright shading the other BLACKPINK members. Lol,” one user remarked, reflecting the sentiment of many frustrated fans.

Screenshots linking Erlich to Jennie and showing his consistent engagement with her content were shared in the Pann discussion, with additional evidence from Koreaboo suggesting he is directly managing her career.

While some fans dismissed the backlash as an overreaction, arguing that Erlich was simply supporting Jennie’s work, others believed a manager should maintain professionalism and avoid behavior that could stir fan disputes.

“How is that even considered shade towards the other members? Lol. The critic simply found Jennie’s album the best among BLACKPINK solos,” one fan defended. Meanwhile, another user countered, “It’s frustrating that Jennie’s manager retweeted that review. It feels like they’re trying to stir up unnecessary drama.”

As the debate continues to gain traction online, neither Jennie nor her manager have issued an official statement on the matter.

Tags
BLACKPINK Jennie music Singer
Related news
 | 11 Mar 2025

Karan Khosla: A visionary guitarist redefining India’s Jazz landscape!

MUMBAI: Goa-based guitarist, composer, and educator Karan Khosla has emerged as a defining force in India's contemporary music scene. A physicist by education, he built a successful career in impact investment and management consulting before fully dedicating himself to music.

read more
 | 11 Mar 2025

JENNIE and Dua Lipa unveil dazzling music video for "Handlebars" collaboration

MUMBAI: JENNIE and Dua Lipa have officially released the highly anticipated music video for their collaboration single, Handlebars.

read more
 | 11 Mar 2025

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie face backlash over alleged autopen signatures on 'Hand-Signed' Albums

MUMBAI: A heated debate has erupted among Reddit users over allegations that BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie used autopen technology for their signed albums while marketing them as hand-signed copies.

read more
 | 11 Mar 2025

Percept Live presents 'HoliBoom Bash 2025' - A multi-city celebration of colors, music and collaboration

MUMBAI: Percept Live, the creators of Asia’s biggest music festival, Sunburn, is set to redefine Holi celebrations with ‘HoliBoom Bash 2025’, an electrifying multi-city festival that brings together Bollywood beats, immersive entertainment, and the spirit of collaboration.

read more
 | 11 Mar 2025

Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025: A grand tribute to Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji to his music and legacy

MUMBAI: Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025 unfolded as a spectacular evening celebrating music, heritage, and legendary artistry.

read more

RnM Biz

Bay Owl Studios partners with Sony Music Publishing and IPRS for KOLAB - HER Music Camp 2025

MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Music Camp read more

Bhangra Premier League Season 2 returns bigger, bolder, and more electrifying - Ikk Vaari Hor!

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the reread more

AWAL names Aniket Parpillewar Head of India and South Asia

MUMBAI: Today, AWAL announces the appointment of Aniket Parpilleread more

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate Dil To Pagal Hai magic at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, bringing back the nostalgia...read more

2
Lollapalooza India 2025 ends on a high note with Green Day, Louis Tomlinson’s explosive debut and stellar performances

MUMBAI: Lollapalooza India 2025 wrapped up an electrifying weekend at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering a spectacular celebration of music,...read more

3
Shawn Mendes surprises Mumbai kids with private concert for The Sound Space

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes, currently in India for Lollapalooza 2025, created a magical moment for young music enthusiasts by hosting a private concert for...read more

4
JioSaavn adds colour to your festival with Holi playlists

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming platform with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), brings for its listeners across India...read more

5
Saahel presents latest single ‘Tera Pata’: A musical love letter

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Saahel returns with his latest single, ‘Tera Pata’, a deeply intimate and evocative track that explores the unspoken...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games