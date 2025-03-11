BLACKPINK’s Jennie caught in controversy as alleged manager sparks debate over solo album praise

MUMBAI: A recent discussion on the South Korean online forum Pann has ignited controversy after BLACKPINK’s Jennie and her alleged manager, Jeremy Erlich, came under scrutiny for engaging with posts that some believe subtly undermined the other group members.

The debate began when internet users noticed that Erlich, who is reportedly overseeing Jennie’s career, had reshared a review by Pitchfork critic Joshua Minsoo Kim. The review praised Jennie’s solo album Ruby as the strongest release from a BLACKPINK soloist and one of the most remarkable K-pop albums ever. The album was lauded for its production quality, featuring contributions from acclaimed producers like Dem Jointz, Mike Will Made It, and El Guincho.

However, controversy arose when fans pointed out that the same critic had previously given Lisa’s solo album an extremely negative review, questioning her vocal abilities and dismissing her project as subpar. Some interpreted Erlich’s endorsement of the positive Ruby review as an implicit agreement with the unfavorable opinions about Lisa’s music.

“Wow, Jennie’s manager is outright shading the other BLACKPINK members. Lol,” one user remarked, reflecting the sentiment of many frustrated fans.

Screenshots linking Erlich to Jennie and showing his consistent engagement with her content were shared in the Pann discussion, with additional evidence from Koreaboo suggesting he is directly managing her career.

While some fans dismissed the backlash as an overreaction, arguing that Erlich was simply supporting Jennie’s work, others believed a manager should maintain professionalism and avoid behavior that could stir fan disputes.

“How is that even considered shade towards the other members? Lol. The critic simply found Jennie’s album the best among BLACKPINK solos,” one fan defended. Meanwhile, another user countered, “It’s frustrating that Jennie’s manager retweeted that review. It feels like they’re trying to stir up unnecessary drama.”

As the debate continues to gain traction online, neither Jennie nor her manager have issued an official statement on the matter.