News |  11 Mar 2025 11:49 |  By RnMTeam

Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025: A grand tribute to Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji to his music and legacy

MUMBAI: Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025 unfolded as a spectacular evening celebrating music, heritage, and legendary artistry. Hosted by the prestigious Acharya Jialal Vasant Sangeet Niketan, this annual festival honoured the legacy of its visionary founder, Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji, while recognizing some of the greatest musical minds of our time.

Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025 saw the presence of some of the most revered personalities from the world of music and arts, including Sh. Suresh Wadkar Ji, Sh. Anup Jalota Ji, Sh. Sonu Nigam Ji, Sh. Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji, Smt. Kaushiki Chakraborty Ji, Sh. Ashish Shelar Ji, Sh. Nana Patekar Ji, Sharmistha Chatterjee, Pratibha Baghel, Yogesh Lakhani & Many More.

The highlight of the evening was the conferral of the Uttam Vag-Geyakar Jialal Vasant Award upon the iconic Padma Shri Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji for his extraordinary contributions to Indian music. The award, among the most respected in classical music, carried a prize of 1,11,000 and a citation engraved on a silver brick weighing 1.25 kg. In addition to the Uttam Vag-Geyakar Award, the evening also featured the presentation of Swami Haridas Award and Master Madan Award.

This year’s Vasantotsav was especially emotional, as it coincided with the birthday of Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji, who had been a beloved part of this event for years. In his honour, the festival was dedicated to his lasting musical legacy, and the inaugural Ustad Zakir Hussain Award was launched- an initiative designed to celebrate and inspire the finest musicians of the future.

The audience was enthralled by a soul-stirring performance from the renowned Hindustani Classical Vocalist, Smt. Kaushiki Chakraborty Ji, alongside her ensemble.

