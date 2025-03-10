Shreya Ghoshal wins 10th IIFA Award, calls Shah Rukh Khan’s hug the ‘Highlight of a Lifetime’

MUMBAI: As Bollywood’s biggest stars gathered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal had an unforgettable moment.
Winning her 10th IIFA Award for Best Singer (Female) for Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shreya marked yet another milestone in her 23-year career. But for her, the most special moment came on the green carpet, when Shah Rukh Khan warmly hugged her and asked, “Beta, how are you?”
Sharing pictures and a video on Instagram, Shreya called it the “highlight of a lifetime.” She wrote, “Always in awe of his humility and affection—The mega star Shah Rukh Khan, loved by all for a reason!”
Reflecting on her journey, Shreya noted how her Bollywood playback career began with SRK in Devdas 23 years ago. “Life came full circle at the 25th IIFA, after receiving my 10th award in Rajasthan, where I grew up! Gratitude to the Almighty, my family, friends, and my fans,” she shared.
At the event, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, also greeted paparazzi and fans with his signature “Adaab.”
The awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, also featured a tribute performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan in honor of her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor. Earlier in the day, IIFA celebrated 50 years of Sholay with a special screening at Jaipur’s iconic Rajmandir Cinema.
MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more
MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more
MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, bringing back the nostalgia...read more
MUMBAI: In a surprising revelation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has disclosed that the Hanuman Chalisa, a revered Hindu devotional hymn, is the...read more
MUMBAI: This Holi, antiSOCIAL is set to transform the Todi Mills Alleyway, Lower Parel, into the most vibrant celebration of music, and community...read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming platform with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), brings for its listeners across India...read more
MUMBAI: The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 turned into a nostalgic affair as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming reunion that instantly...read more