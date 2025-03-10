Shreya Ghoshal wins 10th IIFA Award, calls Shah Rukh Khan’s hug the ‘Highlight of a Lifetime’

MUMBAI: As Bollywood’s biggest stars gathered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal had an unforgettable moment.

Winning her 10th IIFA Award for Best Singer (Female) for Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shreya marked yet another milestone in her 23-year career. But for her, the most special moment came on the green carpet, when Shah Rukh Khan warmly hugged her and asked, “Beta, how are you?”

Sharing pictures and a video on Instagram, Shreya called it the “highlight of a lifetime.” She wrote, “Always in awe of his humility and affection—The mega star Shah Rukh Khan, loved by all for a reason!”

Reflecting on her journey, Shreya noted how her Bollywood playback career began with SRK in Devdas 23 years ago. “Life came full circle at the 25th IIFA, after receiving my 10th award in Rajasthan, where I grew up! Gratitude to the Almighty, my family, friends, and my fans,” she shared.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, also greeted paparazzi and fans with his signature “Adaab.”

The awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, also featured a tribute performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan in honor of her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor. Earlier in the day, IIFA celebrated 50 years of Sholay with a special screening at Jaipur’s iconic Rajmandir Cinema.