News |  10 Mar 2025 13:40

Shawn Mendes wows fans at Lollapalooza Mumbai, Dons Virat Kohli’s Jersey in tribute to India

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes made a spectacular debut at Lollapalooza Mumbai on March 8, thrilling fans with his performance and heartfelt tribute to Indian culture and cricket. The Stitches singer wore Virat Kohli’s jersey on stage, showing support for India’s cricket team ahead of their ICC Tournament final against New Zealand on March 9 in Dubai.

Flaunting the jersey, Mendes told the crowd, “India, I know you have a big, important cricket game tomorrow. Good luck. I hope everything goes well for you.”

Expressing his admiration for Indian culture and music, Mendes introduced tabla and sitar players during his set, calling India’s music “one of the greatest, beautiful and magnificent cultures.”

The night ended with a dazzling fireworks display, with Mendes signing off with, “See you, namaste, bye-bye.”

The first day of Lollapalooza Mumbai also featured performances by Jonita Gandhi, Dot., Sahil Vasudeva, Frizzell D’Souza, Dhanji, and Spyryk.

