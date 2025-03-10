RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Mar 2025 13:45 |  By RnMTeam

Shawn Mendes surprises Mumbai kids with private concert for The Sound Space

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes, currently in India for Lollapalooza 2025, created a magical moment for young music enthusiasts by hosting a private concert for the students of The Sound Space, a music institution founded by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana.

In a now-viral video, Mendes was seen performing his hit song Señorita on the streets of Mumbai, surrounded by delighted students. The institution shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram, writing, “When you get a private performance of ‘Señorita’ from the artist himself… pure magic!”

Dressed in a brown sweater, blue jeans, and a dupatta gifted by the institution, Mendes knelt with his guitar, serenading the crowd in an unforgettable street performance. The singer also took time to interact with fans, clicking selfies and signing autographs.

Tags
Shawn Mendes The Sound Space Kamakshi Vishala Khurana
Related news
 | 10 Mar 2025

Shawn Mendes wows fans at Lollapalooza Mumbai, Dons Virat Kohli’s Jersey in tribute to India

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes made a spectacular debut at Lollapalooza Mumbai on March 8, thrilling fans with his performance and heartfelt tribute to Indian culture and cricket.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2025

Shawn Mendes arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2025, spotted exploring local markets

MUMBAI: Global pop icon Shawn Mendes has officially arrived in Mumbai ahead of his highly anticipated performance at the 2025 Lollapalooza music festival.

read more
 | 08 Nov 2024

Julia Michael's signals new era with latest single 'Heaven II'

MUMBAI: Multi-diamond and platinum-certified powerhouse Julia Michaels marks the beginning of a brand-new era with the release of her latest single, “Heaven II.” Listen here: https://stem.ffm.to/heavenii

read more
 | 28 Aug 2024

The Sound Space on Wheels: Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana's journey to bring Indian Classical Music to Mumbai’s Slum Communities

MUMBAI: In the bustling city of Mumbai, where the rhythm of life is fast and unrelenting, two sisters, Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, are on a mission to bring a different kind of rhythm to the children living in the city's slum communities.

read more
 | 11 Jul 2024

Music Sessions to Introduce you to Music Theory and Essential Music Skills

MUMBAI: Explore your passion for music with the new beginner adult batch at The Sound Space. Whether you've longed to pursue music or discovered a newfound talent, join Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana for a comprehensive introduction to music theory, and essential musical skills.

read more

RnM Biz

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Get Ready as Manu Chao takes the sage at antiSOCIAL!

MUMBAI: Manu Chao returns to the forefront with Viva Tu, a crystalline, honest, and emotional album that captures his signature style in a fresh,...read more

2
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate Dil To Pagal Hai magic at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, bringing back the nostalgia...read more

3
Hanuman Chalisa tops Hardik Pandya's playlist

MUMBAI: In a surprising revelation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has disclosed that the Hanuman Chalisa, a revered Hindu devotional hymn, is the...read more

4
antiSOCIAL presents the Pineapple Holi Party

MUMBAI: This Holi, antiSOCIAL is set to transform the Todi Mills Alleyway, Lower Parel, into the most vibrant celebration of music, and community...read more

5
JioSaavn adds colour to your festival with Holi playlists

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming platform with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), brings for its listeners across India...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games