Shawn Mendes surprises Mumbai kids with private concert for The Sound Space

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes, currently in India for Lollapalooza 2025, created a magical moment for young music enthusiasts by hosting a private concert for the students of The Sound Space, a music institution founded by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana.
In a now-viral video, Mendes was seen performing his hit song Señorita on the streets of Mumbai, surrounded by delighted students. The institution shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram, writing, “When you get a private performance of ‘Señorita’ from the artist himself… pure magic!”
Dressed in a brown sweater, blue jeans, and a dupatta gifted by the institution, Mendes knelt with his guitar, serenading the crowd in an unforgettable street performance. The singer also took time to interact with fans, clicking selfies and signing autographs.
