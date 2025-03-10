RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Mar 2025 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

Shahid Kapoor's electrifying 'Mauja Hi Mauja' performance after meeting Kareena Sparks fan demands for a reunion

MUMBAI: The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 turned into a nostalgic affair as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming reunion that instantly became the talk of the town. The former couple, once a beloved on-screen and off-screen duo, were seen exchanging smiles, sharing a warm embrace, and engaging in a brief but friendly conversation.

The moment sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and paparazzi capturing the unexpected yet much-loved interaction. Adding to the nostalgia, Shahid later took the stage at the IIFA Awards ceremony, delivering a power-packed performance of Mauja Hi Mauja from their cult classic film Jab We Met. The performance clip went viral, with fans flooding social media with comments like “Kareena ke sath ek performance toh banti hai” and “I really wish he performed with Kareena.”

On the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards, Shahid was asked about the buzz surrounding their reunion. His response? A casual shrug.

“For us, it’s nothing new… Aaj stage pe mile, aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai. It’s totally normal for us… If people felt nice, it’s nice.”

Shahid and Kareena, who starred together in hits like Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met, were once one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. However, their real-life romance ended just before the completion of Jab We Met, marking the end of an era.

Since then, both have moved on to new chapters in their lives. Kareena married Saif Ali Khan, and they are now proud parents to two sons. Shahid found love with Mira Rajput, with whom he shares a son and a daughter.

While their romantic past remains history, their onscreen chemistry and unforgettable moments continue to live on, proving that some Bollywood memories never fade.

Tags
Shahid Kapoor Kareena Kapoor IIFA 2025 music
Related news
 | 11 Mar 2025

antiSOCIAL presents the Pineapple Holi Party

MUMBAI: This Holi, antiSOCIAL is set to transform the Todi Mills Alleyway, Lower Parel, into the most vibrant celebration of music, and community with Sickflip’s pineapples Holi Party.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2025

Powerhouse voices like Sukriti, Prakriti Kakkar, Nikhita Gandhi and Tipriti Kharbhangar come together for Sonic Tigress' debut edition

MUMBAI: Envisioned as a space where women come together — not just to perform, but to inspire, support, and amplify one another – Sonic Tigress has pulled together an exciting and diverse lineup of strong voices for its debut edition in Bangalore on March 29.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2025

Kareena Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to Raj Kapoor, performs 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' and more other songs at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor stole the show at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, not just with her stunning red carpet looks but also with a special tribute to her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2025

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate Dil To Pagal Hai magic at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, bringing back the nostalgia of their 1998 classic Dil To Pagal Hai.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2025

Shreya Ghoshal wins 10th IIFA Award, calls Shah Rukh Khan’s hug the ‘Highlight of a Lifetime’

MUMBAI: As Bollywood’s biggest stars gathered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal had an unforgettable moment.

read more

RnM Biz

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate Dil To Pagal Hai magic at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, bringing back the nostalgia...read more

2
Hanuman Chalisa tops Hardik Pandya's playlist

MUMBAI: In a surprising revelation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has disclosed that the Hanuman Chalisa, a revered Hindu devotional hymn, is the...read more

3
antiSOCIAL presents the Pineapple Holi Party

MUMBAI: This Holi, antiSOCIAL is set to transform the Todi Mills Alleyway, Lower Parel, into the most vibrant celebration of music, and community...read more

4
JioSaavn adds colour to your festival with Holi playlists

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming platform with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), brings for its listeners across India...read more

5
Shahid Kapoor's electrifying 'Mauja Hi Mauja' performance after meeting Kareena Sparks fan demands for a reunion

MUMBAI: The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 turned into a nostalgic affair as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming reunion that instantly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games