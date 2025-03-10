Shahid Kapoor's electrifying 'Mauja Hi Mauja' performance after meeting Kareena Sparks fan demands for a reunion

MUMBAI: The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 turned into a nostalgic affair as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming reunion that instantly became the talk of the town. The former couple, once a beloved on-screen and off-screen duo, were seen exchanging smiles, sharing a warm embrace, and engaging in a brief but friendly conversation.

The moment sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and paparazzi capturing the unexpected yet much-loved interaction. Adding to the nostalgia, Shahid later took the stage at the IIFA Awards ceremony, delivering a power-packed performance of Mauja Hi Mauja from their cult classic film Jab We Met. The performance clip went viral, with fans flooding social media with comments like “Kareena ke sath ek performance toh banti hai” and “I really wish he performed with Kareena.”

On the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards, Shahid was asked about the buzz surrounding their reunion. His response? A casual shrug.

“For us, it’s nothing new… Aaj stage pe mile, aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai. It’s totally normal for us… If people felt nice, it’s nice.”

Shahid and Kareena, who starred together in hits like Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met, were once one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. However, their real-life romance ended just before the completion of Jab We Met, marking the end of an era.

Since then, both have moved on to new chapters in their lives. Kareena married Saif Ali Khan, and they are now proud parents to two sons. Shahid found love with Mira Rajput, with whom he shares a son and a daughter.

While their romantic past remains history, their onscreen chemistry and unforgettable moments continue to live on, proving that some Bollywood memories never fade.