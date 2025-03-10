Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate Dil To Pagal Hai magic at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, bringing back the nostalgia of their 1998 classic Dil To Pagal Hai.

Before his grand entry, a drone show lit up the sky with his iconic pose, setting the stage for an electrifying performance. With Baadshah playing in the background, SRK made a majestic entrance, kicking off his set with Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Arey Re Arey from Dil To Pagal Hai.

The biggest moment of the night came when Madhuri joined him for Chak Dhoom Dhoom, recreating their iconic dance steps, much to the delight of fans.

SRK then moved on to his 2000s chartbusters, grooving to Main Hoon Don, Say Shava (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), and Dard-E-Disco (Om Shanti Om). He kept the energy high with recent hits like Zinda Banda (Jawan) and Lungi Dance (Chennai Express).

The grand finale saw SRK performing Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se) on a prop train, recreating one of Bollywood’s most legendary dance sequences.

The star-studded night also featured performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his next film, King, reportedly directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame.