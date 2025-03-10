Louis Tomlinson calls debut India concert ‘Mind-Blowing’ at Lollapalooza Mumbai 2025

MUMBAI: Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson delivered a spectacular debut performance in India at Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai on Sunday. The 33-year-old singer was overwhelmed by the energy of the Indian crowd, calling the experience “mind-blowing” in a post on X.
India I had no idea what to expect but you turned up in full force. From Doncaster to Mumbai. Fucking mind blowing! Thank you!
— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) March 9, 2025
“India, I had no idea what to expect, but you turned up in full force. From Doncaster to Mumbai. F** mind-blowing. Thank you,”** Tomlinson wrote, expressing gratitude for the love and support.
Performing at Mahalaxmi Race Course, he treated fans to a mix of One Direction classics like Where Do Broken Hearts Go and Night Changes, along with solo hits such as Written All Over Your Face, Out of System, Saturdays, Back To You Now, and We Made It.
Tomlinson had announced his India debut back in January, calling it “somewhere I’ve dreamt of playing for a long time.”
The third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025, promoted by BookMyShow Live, saw a stellar lineup.
• Day 1 featured Shawn Mendes, Glass Animals, Cory Wong, and Zedd.
• Day 2 included Lisa Mishra, Raghav Meattle, Niladri Kumar, Raftaar & KRSNA, Hanumankind, Nothing But Thieves, and DJ John Summit.
Tomlinson, a key member of One Direction before the group went on hiatus in 2016, has since found success as a solo artist with albums Walls (2020) and Faith in the Future (2022), the latter debuting at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart.
