RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Mar 2025 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Louis Tomlinson calls debut India concert ‘Mind-Blowing’ at Lollapalooza Mumbai 2025

MUMBAI: Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson delivered a spectacular debut performance in India at Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai on Sunday. The 33-year-old singer was overwhelmed by the energy of the Indian crowd, calling the experience “mind-blowing” in a post on X.

“India, I had no idea what to expect, but you turned up in full force. From Doncaster to Mumbai. F** mind-blowing. Thank you,”** Tomlinson wrote, expressing gratitude for the love and support.

Performing at Mahalaxmi Race Course, he treated fans to a mix of One Direction classics like Where Do Broken Hearts Go and Night Changes, along with solo hits such as Written All Over Your Face, Out of System, Saturdays, Back To You Now, and We Made It.

Tomlinson had announced his India debut back in January, calling it “somewhere I’ve dreamt of playing for a long time.”

The third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025, promoted by BookMyShow Live, saw a stellar lineup.

• Day 1 featured Shawn Mendes, Glass Animals, Cory Wong, and Zedd.

• Day 2 included Lisa Mishra, Raghav Meattle, Niladri Kumar, Raftaar & KRSNA, Hanumankind, Nothing But Thieves, and DJ John Summit.

Tomlinson, a key member of One Direction before the group went on hiatus in 2016, has since found success as a solo artist with albums Walls (2020) and Faith in the Future (2022), the latter debuting at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart.

Tags
Louis Tomlinson Lollapalooza John Summit Krsna Raftaar Raghav Meattle
Related news
 | 10 Mar 2025

Lollapalooza India 2025 ends on a high note with Green Day, Louis Tomlinson’s explosive debut and stellar performances

MUMBAI: Lollapalooza India 2025 wrapped up an electrifying weekend at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering a spectacular celebration of music, culture, and community.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2025

Shawn Mendes wows fans at Lollapalooza Mumbai, Dons Virat Kohli’s Jersey in tribute to India

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes made a spectacular debut at Lollapalooza Mumbai on March 8, thrilling fans with his performance and heartfelt tribute to Indian culture and cricket.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

How India is gearing Up for Lollapalooza India 2025- through the lens of Reddit

MUMBAI: With Lollapalooza India 2025 just days away, the festival fever is at an all-time high as fans gear up for the festival’s third edition in Mumbai. From Green Day’s nostalgia-packed set to the electrifying buzz around Shawn Mendes’ India debut the anticipation is soaring.

read more
 | 04 Mar 2025

What to expect from Louis Tomlinson's Debut India Show

MUMBAI: Excitement is at an all-time high as Louis Tomlinson gets ready for his first-ever performance in India at Lollapalooza India 2025.

read more
 | 13 Feb 2025

Juno award nominated Jonita Gandhi as performer for upcoming Lollapalooza India Festival

MUMBAI: Trailblazing Punjabi songstress Jonita has been announced as a performer at India’s largest music festival, Lollapalooza India, set to take place on March 8th.

read more

RnM Biz

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate Dil To Pagal Hai magic at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, bringing back the nostalgia...read more

2
Hanuman Chalisa tops Hardik Pandya's playlist

MUMBAI: In a surprising revelation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has disclosed that the Hanuman Chalisa, a revered Hindu devotional hymn, is the...read more

3
antiSOCIAL presents the Pineapple Holi Party

MUMBAI: This Holi, antiSOCIAL is set to transform the Todi Mills Alleyway, Lower Parel, into the most vibrant celebration of music, and community...read more

4
JioSaavn adds colour to your festival with Holi playlists

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming platform with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), brings for its listeners across India...read more

5
Shahid Kapoor's electrifying 'Mauja Hi Mauja' performance after meeting Kareena Sparks fan demands for a reunion

MUMBAI: The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 turned into a nostalgic affair as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming reunion that instantly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games