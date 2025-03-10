Lollapalooza India 2025 ends on a high note with Green Day, Louis Tomlinson’s explosive debut and stellar performances

MUMBAI: Lollapalooza India 2025 wrapped up an electrifying weekend at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering a spectacular celebration of music, culture, and community. With a powerhouse lineup of global icons and homegrown talent, the festival solidified its place as Asia’s premier multi-genre music event.
Day 2 Highlights:
1. Green Day made their highly anticipated India debut, setting the stage on fire with legendary anthems like Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Holiday, and American Idiot. Their high-energy performance had fans singing along, proving why they remain one of rock’s most influential acts.
2. Louis Tomlinson brought a soulful mix of Britpop and indie rock, mesmerizing the crowd with performances of Drag Me Down, Night Changes, and Saturday. His Lollapalooza India debut left fans swaying and singing along to every note.
3. Hanumankind, one of India’s rising hip-hop stars, delivered a dynamic set with hits like Big Dawgs, Run It Up, and Damnson. The crowd went wild when he brought Yashraj on stage for a surprise performance of their track Enemies.
With a stellar lineup and unforgettable moments, Lollapalooza India 2025 left fans eagerly awaiting its next edition.
MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more
MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more
MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, bringing back the nostalgia...read more
MUMBAI: In a surprising revelation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has disclosed that the Hanuman Chalisa, a revered Hindu devotional hymn, is the...read more
MUMBAI: This Holi, antiSOCIAL is set to transform the Todi Mills Alleyway, Lower Parel, into the most vibrant celebration of music, and community...read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming platform with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), brings for its listeners across India...read more
MUMBAI: The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 turned into a nostalgic affair as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming reunion that instantly...read more