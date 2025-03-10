Lollapalooza India 2025 ends on a high note with Green Day, Louis Tomlinson’s explosive debut and stellar performances

MUMBAI: Lollapalooza India 2025 wrapped up an electrifying weekend at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering a spectacular celebration of music, culture, and community. With a powerhouse lineup of global icons and homegrown talent, the festival solidified its place as Asia’s premier multi-genre music event.

Day 2 Highlights:

1. Green Day made their highly anticipated India debut, setting the stage on fire with legendary anthems like Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Holiday, and American Idiot. Their high-energy performance had fans singing along, proving why they remain one of rock’s most influential acts.

2. Louis Tomlinson brought a soulful mix of Britpop and indie rock, mesmerizing the crowd with performances of Drag Me Down, Night Changes, and Saturday. His Lollapalooza India debut left fans swaying and singing along to every note.

3. Hanumankind, one of India’s rising hip-hop stars, delivered a dynamic set with hits like Big Dawgs, Run It Up, and Damnson. The crowd went wild when he brought Yashraj on stage for a surprise performance of their track Enemies.

With a stellar lineup and unforgettable moments, Lollapalooza India 2025 left fans eagerly awaiting its next edition.