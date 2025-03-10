Kareena Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to Raj Kapoor, performs 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' and more other songs at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor stole the show at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, not just with her stunning red carpet looks but also with a special tribute to her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

Taking the stage, Kareena performed a soulful medley of his iconic songs, including Mera Joota Hai Japani and Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua, honoring the cinematic legacy of the Showman of Indian Cinema.

This Silver Jubilee edition of IIFA was extra special, as the awards were held in India for the first time in years, making Kareena’s performance even more meaningful.

The official IIFA Instagram handle shared a clip of her performance, captioning it:

“We’re truly in love with this beautiful tribute to Raj Kapoor for our Silver Jubilee celebration! #IIFA2025 #RajasthanTourism #IIFAJaipur #NEXA #CreateInspire #SobhaxIIFA”

Fans flooded social media with praise, calling it an incredible tribute. One user commented, “The best heir of Raj Kapoor paying tribute to him.” Another wrote, “Raj Kapoor would have been proud of his granddaughter.”

With her grace, nostalgia, and Bollywood royalty charm, Kareena’s performance was undoubtedly one of the most unforgettable moments of IIFA 2025.