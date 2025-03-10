RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Mar 2025 13:55 |  By RnMTeam

Hanuman Chalisa tops Hardik Pandya's playlist

MUMBAI: In a surprising revelation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has disclosed that the Hanuman Chalisa, a revered Hindu devotional hymn, is the most played song on his personal playlist. On Star Sports India's Q&A session, hosted by Sahiba Bali, Hardik Pandya shared an unexpected insight into his musical tastes. The Indian cricketer confessed that the Hanuman Chalisa is his most-played song, showcasing a lesser-known aspect of his personality that left fans intrigued.

Pandya, known for his aggressive batting style and dynamic personality, shared this insight into his musical preferences during a recent interview.

This unexpected choice has sparked interest among fans and cricket enthusiasts, who are eager to explore the spiritual side of the Indian cricketer.

Tags
Hardik Pandya Star Sports Hanuman Chalisa Songs music
Related news
 | 10 Mar 2025

Shahid Kapoor's electrifying 'Mauja Hi Mauja' performance after meeting Kareena Sparks fan demands for a reunion

MUMBAI: The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 turned into a nostalgic affair as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming reunion that instantly became the talk of the town.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2025

Powerhouse voices like Sukriti, Prakriti Kakkar, Nikhita Gandhi and Tipriti Kharbhangar come together for Sonic Tigress' debut edition

MUMBAI: Envisioned as a space where women come together — not just to perform, but to inspire, support, and amplify one another – Sonic Tigress has pulled together an exciting and diverse lineup of strong voices for its debut edition in Bangalore on March 29.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2025

Kareena Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to Raj Kapoor, performs 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' and more other songs at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor stole the show at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, not just with her stunning red carpet looks but also with a special tribute to her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2025

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate Dil To Pagal Hai magic at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, bringing back the nostalgia of their 1998 classic Dil To Pagal Hai.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2025

Shreya Ghoshal wins 10th IIFA Award, calls Shah Rukh Khan’s hug the ‘Highlight of a Lifetime’

MUMBAI: As Bollywood’s biggest stars gathered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal had an unforgettable moment.

read more

RnM Biz

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Louis Tomlinson calls debut India concert ‘Mind-Blowing’ at Lollapalooza Mumbai 2025

MUMBAI: Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson delivered a spectacular debut performance in India at Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai on Sunday. The...read more

2
Lollapalooza India 2025 ends on a high note with Green Day, Louis Tomlinson’s explosive debut and stellar performances

MUMBAI: Lollapalooza India 2025 wrapped up an electrifying weekend at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering a spectacular celebration of music,...read more

3
Kareena Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to Raj Kapoor, performs 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' and more other songs at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor stole the show at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, not just with her stunning red carpet looks but also with a special tribute...read more

4
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate Dil To Pagal Hai magic at IIFA 2025

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, bringing back the nostalgia...read more

5
Shahid Kapoor's electrifying 'Mauja Hi Mauja' performance after meeting Kareena Sparks fan demands for a reunion

MUMBAI: The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 turned into a nostalgic affair as Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming reunion that instantly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games