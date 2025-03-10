Hanuman Chalisa tops Hardik Pandya's playlist

MUMBAI: In a surprising revelation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has disclosed that the Hanuman Chalisa, a revered Hindu devotional hymn, is the most played song on his personal playlist. On Star Sports India's Q&A session, hosted by Sahiba Bali, Hardik Pandya shared an unexpected insight into his musical tastes. The Indian cricketer confessed that the Hanuman Chalisa is his most-played song, showcasing a lesser-known aspect of his personality that left fans intrigued.
Pandya, known for his aggressive batting style and dynamic personality, shared this insight into his musical preferences during a recent interview.
This unexpected choice has sparked interest among fans and cricket enthusiasts, who are eager to explore the spiritual side of the Indian cricketer.
