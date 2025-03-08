Tips Music and Legacy Collective roots present a musical celebration of Holi 'Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Legacy Collective Roots are excited to announce the launch of "Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal," a vibrant new Holi song set to release on March 5th, 2025. This romantic track captures the playful and colourful essence of India's beloved festival of colours.

The song features the enchanting vocals of Nikhita Gandhi alongside Romy and Ila Arun, with music composed by Lijo George and rap segments by Shyam Sidhawani. The music video, directed by Adil Shaikh, stars Manisha Rani, Abhishek Kumar, Romy and Nikhita Gandhi, bringing the romance and joy of Holi celebrations to life.

Kiran D'Cruz, SVP - Brands & Partnerships, Tips Music Ltd, shares, "Holi has always been a festival that brings joy, colour, and connection to our lives. With 'Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal,' we wanted to capture that authentic spirit in a musical experience that feels both timeless and fresh. The song beautifully balances the traditional essence of the festival with contemporary musical elements that today's listeners crave. This collaboration with Legacy Collective Roots allows us to continue our tradition of creating music that becomes the soundtrack to life's most cherished moments. As we see music consumption evolving, this release showcases our commitment to preserving cultural celebrations while making them accessible to new generations through memorable melodies and authentic emotions”

Sreekanta Dash, Senior Brand Lead- Domestic Dark Spirits, Bacardi India said “At LEGACY COLLECTIVE, we are passionate about reviving and redefining India's rich cultural heritage—bringing iconic homegrown expressions across cuisine, art, and music into the contemporary spotlight. Our latest collaboration with TIPS Music on “Holiya Re Ude Re Gulaal” is a vibrant celebration of Holi, capturing the festival’s infectious spirit of joy, colour, and togetherness. With this track, we unite India's diverse regional musical traditions with a modern twist—blending legacy with innovation to create a soundscape that resonates with today's audiences. This partnership embodies our vision of crafting experiences that evoke pride and deepen connections with India's cultural roots”

Nikhita Gandhi, who is a performer and singer on the track, expresses, "There's something magical about the celebration of Holi that connects with people on a deeply emotional level. 'Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal' gave me the unique opportunity to express this festival's beauty both through my voice and on-screen presence. Working alongside such talented artists to create this musical celebration has been a great experience. We have poured our hearts into crafting something that honours the tradition while giving listeners a fresh melody to associate with their Holi memories for years to come”

Romy, also shared, "The collaborative spirit behind the song mirrors the communal joy of Holi itself. The track maintains respect for traditional Holi expressions while introducing contemporary elements that make it relevant to today's audience. I'm confident this song will find its way into Holi playlists across the country.”

Lijo George, singer and music composer, reflects, "I aimed to create the perfect balance between celebration and romance. We have incorporated traditional instruments and rhythms that evoke the festival's essence, while the contemporary arrangement ensures the song resonates with listeners across generations. Working with such diverse vocal talents allowed us to create layers of expression that capture the multifaceted nature of Holi – from its energetic playfulness to romantic moments. The music had to be versatile to accompany the celebrations that make Holi so special”

"Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal" is part of an ambitious project by Tips Music and Legacy Collective Roots celebrating India's rich musical heritage across different regions. The collaboration aims to offer audiences fresh and engaging musical experiences that honour traditional festivities while appealing to contemporary sensibilities