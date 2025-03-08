Soumita Saha’s new English original 'Rise' debuts on Women's Day

MUMBAI: Women's Day presents a magnificent opportunity to unveil music that echoes the essence of women's empowerment and unshackled liberty. Embracing this spirit, the ever-versatile singing sensation Soumita Saha unveils her latest English original, Rise. A mesmerizing confluence of EDM and upbeat elements, Rise transcends mere melody, emerging as an anthem of self-belief and resilience. Soumita fabulously established herself as a multi-faceted artist. On one hand, she has her alluring rendition of Tagore’s song “Phooley Phooley” which is available on Shemaroo Bengali Music’s channel and has receiving great response . On the other hand, Soumita steps out of her comfort zone with “Rise,” an original song that combines EDM with catchy upbeat tunes all set to be released from Melotunes and is sure to be appreciated by many.
The song “Rise” describes the power of self-affirmation and determination complemented with powerful beats and captivating melodies. It is an inspirational anthem with soul-stirring lyricism and an electrifying arrangement that resonates with everyone facing obstacles or challenges in life. Soumita tells a story with her voice that draws on themes of determination and encourages the audience to face their obstacles head on. " Rise is song that's all about shattering constraints and ascending toward one's true potential " adds Soumita.
' Rise ' embodies Soumita Saha’s artistic brilliance. From being contemplative to audacious, she is still redefining the matrix of contemporary music and proving why as always she is the face of diversity. This Women’s Day, Soumita's ' Rise ' is anticipated inspire countless hearts.
