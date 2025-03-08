Pritam breaks silence on Jennie plagiarism row: Fans clash over like Jennie vs. Rani's anthem

MUMBAI: The comment section under Pritam’s Instagram post has turned into a battleground between fans of BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Bollywood enthusiasts. While some Indian fans continue to argue that Like Jennie closely resembles Rani’s Anthem from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, others are supporting Pritam’s statement that such similarities can be coincidental.
Several K-pop fans expressed gratitude to Pritam for clearing the air, with comments like “Thank you for addressing this! So many people unfairly targeted Jennie.” Another user wrote, “Now we need a Pritam and Jennie collab!”
On the other hand, some users took a more mocking stance towards BTS’s ARMY, referring to them as the “purple fandom” and claiming they had embarrassed themselves with the plagiarism accusations. Comments such as “Purple fandom left the chat” and “Another day, another L for ARMY” were widely liked.
However, a section of fans is still critical of Jennie, claiming that the beats and composition are too similar to be dismissed as coincidence. Some even accused Pritam of being too diplomatic.
Despite the ongoing debate, the controversy has only fueled more engagement with both Like Jennie and Rani’s Anthem, making the discussion even more viral.
