RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Mar 2025 14:12 |  By RnMTeam

Pritam breaks silence on Jennie plagiarism row: Fans clash over like Jennie vs. Rani's anthem

MUMBAI: The comment section under Pritam’s Instagram post has turned into a battleground between fans of BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Bollywood enthusiasts. While some Indian fans continue to argue that Like Jennie closely resembles Rani’s Anthem from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, others are supporting Pritam’s statement that such similarities can be coincidental.

Several K-pop fans expressed gratitude to Pritam for clearing the air, with comments like “Thank you for addressing this! So many people unfairly targeted Jennie.” Another user wrote, “Now we need a Pritam and Jennie collab!”

On the other hand, some users took a more mocking stance towards BTS’s ARMY, referring to them as the “purple fandom” and claiming they had embarrassed themselves with the plagiarism accusations. Comments such as “Purple fandom left the chat” and “Another day, another L for ARMY” were widely liked.

However, a section of fans is still critical of Jennie, claiming that the beats and composition are too similar to be dismissed as coincidence. Some even accused Pritam of being too diplomatic.

Despite the ongoing debate, the controversy has only fueled more engagement with both Like Jennie and Rani’s Anthem, making the discussion even more viral.

Tags
Pritam Jennie BLACKPINK K-Pop Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 08 Mar 2025

BLACKPINK’s Jennie accused of copying Pritam’s composition? Music Director breaks his silence

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK star Jennie’s latest track, Like Jennie, has sparked controversy among Indian fans, with many claiming it bears a striking resemblance to Rani’s Anthem, the background score composed by Pritam for Alia Bhatt’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2025

Shreya Ghoshal under house arrest after revealing secret income source; Fans rally in support!

MUMBAI: Shocking news has rocked the entertainment world as Shreya Ghoshal finds herself under house arrest after unintentionally revealing a confidential income source during a live interview.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2025

Sunburn Arena ft Zedd lights up Bengaluru with a power-packed Telos tour performance

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Sunburn Arena ft. Zedd Tour has officially landed in India and the Bengaluru show was nothing short of spectacular!

read more
 | 07 Mar 2025

Shawn Mendes arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2025, spotted exploring local markets

MUMBAI: Global pop icon Shawn Mendes has officially arrived in Mumbai ahead of his highly anticipated performance at the 2025 Lollapalooza music festival.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2025

Did BLACKPINK’s Jennie copy Alia Bhatt’s Rani theme? Fans weigh in on plagiarism allegations

MUMBAI: K-pop superstar Jennie, known for her association with BLACKPINK, is all set to release her latest song Like Jennie this Friday. A 9-second teaser for the track dropped on social media this Tuesday, instantly sparking excitement among her fans.

read more

RnM Biz

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hanumankind returns with explosive new single 'Run It Up'

MUMBAI: Kerala born, Houston raised rapper Hanumankind has returned with yet another explosive single titled “Run It Up.” Produced by “Big Dawgs”...read more

2
FIFA to introduce halftime show for 2026 World Cup Final, Coldplay to help select performers

MUMBAI: FIFA is bringing a taste of the Super Bowl to the world’s biggest football tournament by introducing a halftime show for the 2026 Men’s...read more

3
Kolab Her Music Camp 2025- Paving the way for diversity in music

MUMBAI: Across industries, women are emerging as game changers, shattering glass ceilings and proving their creative and leadership prowess. The...read more

4
BLACKPINK’s Jennie accused of copying Pritam’s composition? Music Director breaks his silence

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK star Jennie’s latest track, Like Jennie, has sparked controversy among Indian fans, with many claiming it bears a striking...read more

5
Did BLACKPINK’s Jennie copy Alia Bhatt’s Rani theme? Fans weigh in on plagiarism allegations

MUMBAI: K-pop superstar Jennie, known for her association with BLACKPINK, is all set to release her latest song Like Jennie this Friday. A 9-second...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games