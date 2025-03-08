Kolab Her Music Camp 2025- Paving the way for diversity in music

MUMBAI: Across industries, women are emerging as game changers, shattering glass ceilings and proving their creative and leadership prowess. The music industry is in no way different, but there is a long way to go. In 2024, women comprised only 18.9% of songwriters and 5.9% of producers on major charts which is according to the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Report.

Recognizing this gap, the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and Sony Music Publishing came together to launch the KOLAB HER MUSIC CAMP 2025—an initiative designed to empower, amplify, and champion female music creators. Organized as a special Women’s Day initiative, the camp which was held at the Bay Owl Studios, Mumbai, provided a collaborative and nurturing space for female songwriters, composers, and producers to break barriers and expand their presence in the industry.

Held from 5th to 7th March in Mumbai, the camp brought together exceptional singer-songwriters, composers, and music producers, championing Harmony, Empowerment, and Revolution (HER). The three-day experience was a dynamic blend of co-writing and production sessions, creative collaborations, and artistic expression, giving participants a platform to craft original compositions while engaging with industry peers excelling in their areas of music creation.

This special edition of the KOLAB Songwriting Camp created a space where leading female creators could connect, innovate, and unleash their creativity. Through songwriting sessions and collaboration opportunities, participants engaged in a transformative experience that highlighted the immense talent in the music industry that goes untapped and underutilised.

Commenting on the initiative Mr. Dinraj Shetty, MD - Sony Music Publishing said, “This song camp is an event which coincides with a special day - international women’s Day. it’s a celebration of women’s voices and creativity - where music meets empowerment . We at Sony music publishing invite you for an unforgettable journey of songwriting , collaboration and inspiration.”

Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, highlighted the significance of the songwriting camp, stating, “Women across industries have demonstrated their immense talent when provided with the right platform and opportunities. In music, we are still addressing the issue of underrepresentation of women in diverse fields of music creation. Our collaboration with Sony Music Publishing through KOLAB HER MUSIC CAMP is a step towards changing that narrative. By creating a platform for female creators to lead, innovate, and collaborate, we are actively shaping a more diverse and inclusive industry.”

“The music industry is evolving, and at Sony Music Publishing India, we’re committed to creating more opportunities for songwriters, producers, and composers. KOLAB HER Music Camp is one of many initiatives aimed at fostering cross-collaborations and innovative songwriting camps, bringing together diverse talent. This is just the beginning—we’re dedicated to supporting songwriters and producers through global collaborations and a songwriter-first approach”, said, Siddharth Sharma A&R Lead at Sony Music Publishing.

Varun Parikh - Founder & Facility Director Bay Owl Studios added, "We are incredibly proud to partner with IPRS and Sony Music Publishing India for the KOLAB - HER Music Camp, an inspiring initiative hosted at Bay Owl Studios. Events like these align perfectly with our core mission at Bay Owl Studios—to provide a creatively enriching yet professional environment where artists can thrive, innovate, and push the boundaries of musical expression.

We look forward to supporting more initiatives that uplift and celebrate the diverse talent in India’s music industry."

The camp welcomed accomplished artists, including Priya Saraiya, Shashaa Tirupati, Arushi Kaushal, Anubha Bajaj, Shayara Apoorva, Bawri Basanti, Chhavi Sodhani, Neha Karode, and Chitralekha Sen, who participated in immersive co-writing and production sessions. Their work resulted in original compositions that reflected cultural diversity, artistic excellence, and the collaborative spirit of the KOLAB initiative.

The key takeaway from the camp was the creation of new music that reflected diverse influences and a collaborative spirit, reinforcing the need for enhanced visibility and greater economic inclusion of women in music. The camp also fostered long-term networking and collaboration opportunities for participants, serving as an important step forward in closing the gender gap in music creation and revenue distribution. By providing a platform where women could lead and create without limitations, IPRS and Sony Music Publishing are actively shaping a more inclusive and equitable music industry.

As IPRS and Sony Music Publishing continue their mission to amplify underrepresented voices, the KOLAB HER MUSIC CAMP 2025 stands as a pivotal step toward ensuring that women in music receive the recognition, resources, and rewards they deserve. By creating a space where female creators can lead without limitations, this initiative is actively reshaping the future of India’s music industry one song at a time.