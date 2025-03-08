BLACKPINK’s Jennie accused of copying Pritam’s composition? Music Director breaks his silence

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK star Jennie’s latest track, Like Jennie, has sparked controversy among Indian fans, with many claiming it bears a striking resemblance to Rani’s Anthem, the background score composed by Pritam for Alia Bhatt’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Since the teaser’s release on March 7, social media has been buzzing with debates over whether Jennie’s new song was inspired by Pritam’s composition. Fans pointed out similarities in the beats, rhythm, and vocal flow, fueling speculations of plagiarism.

Pritam Reacts to the Controversy

Amidst the growing discussions, Pritam finally addressed the matter on Instagram. In a detailed note, he dismissed the allegations, explaining that minor similarities in music are inevitable.

“Rani and Jennie are names that rhyme, so a similar flow in one phrase doesn’t make it a copy,” he wrote. “In music, minor similarities are bound to happen—whether through rhymes, phrasing, or even within the same genre. Instead of focusing on tiny details, it’s important to see the bigger picture.”

Pritam emphasized that in today’s interconnected world, artists share platforms and creative spaces, making it unlikely that anyone would intentionally copy another’s work. He also highlighted the immense effort involved in music production and suggested that if an artist truly connects with an idea, collaboration is always an option.

‘Rather Than Tearing Artists Down…’

Addressing the debate further, Pritam urged fans to celebrate artists rather than accuse them.

“Music is about creativity, unique artistic perspective, influence, and sometimes pure coincidence—especially when artists exist on the same creative wavelength. Rather than tearing artists down, celebrating their work makes far more sense. Wishing Jennie all the best for the new album,” he concluded.

The Debate Continues

Despite Pritam’s clarification, fans remain divided over whether Like Jennie took inspiration from Rani’s Anthem. While some agree with Pritam’s view on artistic coincidences, others insist that the similarities are too strong to ignore.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who last appeared in Jigra, is gearing up for her next projects, Love & War and Alpha. As for Jennie, her much-anticipated album is set to drop soon, with Like Jennie leading the way. Whether the controversy will impact its success remains to be seen.