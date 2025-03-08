BLACKPINK’s Jennie accused of copying Pritam’s composition? Music Director breaks his silence

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK star Jennie’s latest track, Like Jennie, has sparked controversy among Indian fans, with many claiming it bears a striking resemblance to Rani’s Anthem, the background score composed by Pritam for Alia Bhatt’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Since the teaser’s release on March 7, social media has been buzzing with debates over whether Jennie’s new song was inspired by Pritam’s composition. Fans pointed out similarities in the beats, rhythm, and vocal flow, fueling speculations of plagiarism.
Pritam Reacts to the Controversy
Amidst the growing discussions, Pritam finally addressed the matter on Instagram. In a detailed note, he dismissed the allegations, explaining that minor similarities in music are inevitable.
“Rani and Jennie are names that rhyme, so a similar flow in one phrase doesn’t make it a copy,” he wrote. “In music, minor similarities are bound to happen—whether through rhymes, phrasing, or even within the same genre. Instead of focusing on tiny details, it’s important to see the bigger picture.”
Pritam emphasized that in today’s interconnected world, artists share platforms and creative spaces, making it unlikely that anyone would intentionally copy another’s work. He also highlighted the immense effort involved in music production and suggested that if an artist truly connects with an idea, collaboration is always an option.
‘Rather Than Tearing Artists Down…’
Addressing the debate further, Pritam urged fans to celebrate artists rather than accuse them.
“Music is about creativity, unique artistic perspective, influence, and sometimes pure coincidence—especially when artists exist on the same creative wavelength. Rather than tearing artists down, celebrating their work makes far more sense. Wishing Jennie all the best for the new album,” he concluded.
The Debate Continues
Despite Pritam’s clarification, fans remain divided over whether Like Jennie took inspiration from Rani’s Anthem. While some agree with Pritam’s view on artistic coincidences, others insist that the similarities are too strong to ignore.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who last appeared in Jigra, is gearing up for her next projects, Love & War and Alpha. As for Jennie, her much-anticipated album is set to drop soon, with Like Jennie leading the way. Whether the controversy will impact its success remains to be seen.
MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more
MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more
MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more
MUMBAI: Across industries, women are emerging as game changers, shattering glass ceilings and proving their creative and leadership prowess. The...read more
MUMBAI: FIFA is bringing a taste of the Super Bowl to the world’s biggest football tournament by introducing a halftime show for the 2026 Men’s...read more
MUMBAI: Kerala born, Houston raised rapper Hanumankind has returned with yet another explosive single titled “Run It Up.” Produced by “Big Dawgs”...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK star Jennie’s latest track, Like Jennie, has sparked controversy among Indian fans, with many claiming it bears a striking...read more
MUMBAI: K-pop superstar Jennie, known for her association with BLACKPINK, is all set to release her latest song Like Jennie this Friday. A 9-second...read more