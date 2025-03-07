Sunburn Arena ft Zedd lights up Bengaluru with a power-packed Telos tour performance

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Sunburn Arena ft. Zedd Tour has officially landed in India and the Bengaluru show was nothing short of spectacular! Making his grand return to the country, the Grammy-winning DJ and producer set the stage on fire, delivering a high-octane performance that left fans in absolute awe. The night was an explosive celebration of music, energy and unfiltered euphoria—exactly what Sunburn Arena is known for.

As the sun began to set, the anticipation in the air was palpable. Before Zedd took the stage, DJs Trement and DJ Prithvi mesmerised the crowd, setting the perfect tone for the night. Mesto then took over, delivering a thrilling set that had the crowd moving ensuring the stage was set for the night’s main event.

The moment Zedd took the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers. With pulsating visuals, immersive production and a setlist packed with fan-favourites, the night unfolded like a dream. The audience sang along to superhit anthems like ‘Clarity’, ‘The Middle’, ‘Stay the Night’ and ‘Beautiful Now’, while massive drops, seamless transitions and stunning light displays kept the energy at an all-time high. The synergy between Zedd and his fans was undeniable, as thousands danced in unison, lost in the music.

The highlight of the evening was when Zedd dropped a banger ‘Clarity’, ‘Beautiful Now’ and the best of his Telos album ‘Lucky’, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The excitement was unmatched as the entire venue echoed with fans singing at the top of their lungs. As the night progressed, Zedd continued to take the audience on an electrifying journey, blending his chart-toppers with unexpected surprises and remixes that kept fans on their toes.

The night wasn’t just about the music—it was an immersive, multi-sensory experience. The production was on another level, with larger-than-life LED visuals, mind-blowing pyrotechnics and a flawless audio setup that made every drop hit harder. Fans were transported into Zedd’s sonic universe, where every beat pulsed through the crowd like an adrenaline rush.

Bringing the unforgettable night to a close, Zedd left the audience in a state of pure rapture as fireworks rained down and the final beat echoed through the arena.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, "Bringing Zedd back to India was always going to be monumental and last night proved just how deeply fans here love him. The energy in the arena was unparalleled and it’s exactly this kind of passion that makes Sunburn Arena so special.”

After an electrifying kick-off, anticipation is soaring as the Telos Tour heads to Delhi-NCR on March 7th, 2025. Fans can gear up for another night of high-octane EDM as Zedd brings his signature sound, massive drops and unforgettable moments to the stage once more.