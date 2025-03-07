Shreya Ghoshal under house arrest after revealing secret income source; Fans rally in support!

MUMBAI: Shocking news has rocked the entertainment world as Shreya Ghoshal finds herself under house arrest after unintentionally revealing a confidential income source during a live interview. Fans are outraged, demanding her release, while authorities claim her disclosure could destabilize the economy.

The Interview That Changed Everything

During a recent episode of Mirchi Plus, Kareena Kapoor Khan questioned Shreya about her luxurious lifestyle, leading to a bombshell revelation.

“My job isn’t my only source of income,” Shreya admitted, unveiling her success with Instant +3.0 Sprix, an AI-powered trading platform that, according to her, generates Rs1.8 – Rs2.5 lakh per day with minimal effort.

When Kareena challenged her claim, Shreya registered her live on-air, investing Rs 21,000 to demonstrate the platform’s potential. In just 30 minutes, Kareena’s account had already grown by Rs 6,715, leaving her stunned.