RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Mar 2025 13:25 |  By RnMTeam

Shreya Ghoshal under house arrest after revealing secret income source; Fans rally in support!

MUMBAI: Shocking news has rocked the entertainment world as Shreya Ghoshal finds herself under house arrest after unintentionally revealing a confidential income source during a live interview. Fans are outraged, demanding her release, while authorities claim her disclosure could destabilize the economy.
 
The Interview That Changed Everything
 
During a recent episode of Mirchi Plus, Kareena Kapoor Khan questioned Shreya about her luxurious lifestyle, leading to a bombshell revelation.
 
“My job isn’t my only source of income,” Shreya admitted, unveiling her success with Instant +3.0 Sprix, an AI-powered trading platform that, according to her, generates Rs1.8 – Rs2.5 lakh per day with minimal effort.
 
When Kareena challenged her claim, Shreya registered her live on-air, investing Rs 21,000 to demonstrate the platform’s potential. In just 30 minutes, Kareena’s account had already grown by Rs 6,715, leaving her stunned.
 
Government Crackdown & Public Outrage
 
Minutes after the interview aired, authorities removed all traces of the broadcast from TV and online platforms. The government, fearing mass resignations from traditional jobs, accused Shreya of economic sabotage.
 
Despite an official investigation clearing her of any wrongdoing, she remains detained, fueling nationwide protests. Fans are thanking her for exposing the opportunity and demanding her immediate release.
 
 
Our Editor Tried It - Here’s What Happened
 
Intrigued by Shreya’s claims, one of our editors tested Instant +3.0 Sprix and documented his journey:
 
Day 1: Started with Rs 21,000, made Rs 29,147 within hours.
Day 2: Woke up to Rs 72,213 in his account!
Week 1: Balance surged to Rs 4.3 lakh, withdrew Rs 4.15 lakh instantly.
Month 1: Account hit Rs 28.4 lakh, proving the system works.
 
How to Start Earning Like Shreya Ghoshal
 
Register on Instant +3.0 Sprix using the official link.
Get a call from your personal manager for guidance.
Deposit Rs 21,000 (minimum required to activate earnings).
Watch your balance grow as AI trades for you.
Withdraw profits instantly to any bank account.
Tags
Shreya Ghoshal Kareena Kapoor Singer Songs
Related news
 | 07 Mar 2025

Sunburn Arena ft Zedd lights up Bengaluru with a power-packed Telos tour performance

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Sunburn Arena ft. Zedd Tour has officially landed in India and the Bengaluru show was nothing short of spectacular!

read more
 | 07 Mar 2025

Shawn Mendes arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2025, spotted exploring local markets

MUMBAI: Global pop icon Shawn Mendes has officially arrived in Mumbai ahead of his highly anticipated performance at the 2025 Lollapalooza music festival.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2025

Did BLACKPINK’s Jennie copy Alia Bhatt’s Rani theme? Fans weigh in on plagiarism allegations

MUMBAI: K-pop superstar Jennie, known for her association with BLACKPINK, is all set to release her latest song Like Jennie this Friday. A 9-second teaser for the track dropped on social media this Tuesday, instantly sparking excitement among her fans.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2025

FIFA to introduce halftime show for 2026 World Cup Final, Coldplay to help select performers

MUMBAI: FIFA is bringing a taste of the Super Bowl to the world’s biggest football tournament by introducing a halftime show for the 2026 Men’s World Cup final.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

Justin Bieber's longtime assistant resigns amid singer’s life changes

MUMBAI: After nearly seven years of working closely with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, personal assistant Mateo Caldas has reportedly stepped down. According to The U.S. Sun, Caldas, who joined the couple in 2018, has left to pursue an acting career.

read more

RnM Biz

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Shawn Mendes arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2025, spotted exploring local markets

MUMBAI: Global pop icon Shawn Mendes has officially arrived in Mumbai ahead of his highly anticipated performance at the 2025 Lollapalooza music...read more

2
Sunburn Arena ft Zedd lights up Bengaluru with a power-packed Telos tour performance

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Sunburn Arena ft. Zedd Tour has officially landed in India and the Bengaluru show was nothing short of spectacular! Making...read more

3
Women in Indian Film Music: Challenging Bias and changing the score

MUMBAI: As International Women's Day approaches, the debate about the representation of women in Indian films is as vital as ever. In a special...read more

4
Shreya Ghoshal under house arrest after revealing secret income source; Fans rally in support!

MUMBAI: Shocking news has rocked the entertainment world as Shreya Ghoshal finds herself under house arrest after unintentionally revealing a...read more

5
Hanumankind returns with explosive new single 'Run It Up'

MUMBAI: Kerala born, Houston raised rapper Hanumankind has returned with yet another explosive single titled “Run It Up.” Produced by “Big Dawgs”...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games