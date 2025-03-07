Shawn Mendes arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2025, spotted exploring local markets

MUMBAI: Global pop icon Shawn Mendes has officially arrived in Mumbai ahead of his highly anticipated performance at the 2025 Lollapalooza music festival. The Canadian singer-songwriter, best known for chart-topping hits like Stitches and Señorita, was seen immersing himself in the city’s vibrant culture.

Fans were thrilled to spot Mendes at Colaba Causeway, one of Mumbai’s most popular shopping destinations, where he was seen browsing footwear while dressed in a casual vest. His presence in the city has sparked excitement among Indian fans, with social media buzzing with pictures and videos of the star interacting with locals and exploring Mumbai’s bustling streets.

With the countdown to his Lollapalooza performance underway, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be an unforgettable show. Stay tuned for more updates!