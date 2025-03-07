RadioandMusic
News |  07 Mar 2025 12:10 |  By RnMTeam

King Charles reveals his favorite songs in new Apple Music collaboration

MUMBAI: King Charles has surprised many with his eclectic taste in music, revealing that Kylie Minogue, Bob Marley, and Grace Jones are among the artists he enjoys. The revelation comes as part of his new Apple Music show, The King’s Music Room, launched ahead of Commonwealth Day celebrations on Monday.

The show features a personal playlist curated by the King, spanning genres like disco, reggae, and Afrobeats. Alongside contemporary artists Davido and Raye, he also enjoys the sounds of 1930s crooners.

A Royal Love for Music

In a special radio broadcast recorded at Buckingham Palace, the King shares his lifelong passion for music, reflecting on how certain songs have shaped his memories and experiences.

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits and bring us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

Behind the Scenes: The King’s Recording Space

The footage shows King Charles seated at his antique desk, dressed in a suit and tie with a pocket square, recording his message with a vintage “on air” sign glowing beside him. Another image captures his ornate workspace, which features a magnifying glass with a floral handle, red pens, decorative scissors, and a bird-shaped letter opener. A cushion on his chair provides back support.

Reflecting on the playlist’s theme, Charles says:

“So this is what I particularly wanted to share – songs which have brought me joy. This seemed such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year’s Commonwealth Day.”

Before signing off, he warmly adds, “Thank you for listening. I wish you all every possible blessing.”

A Playlist Fit for a King

Errollyn Wallen, Master of the King’s Music, praised the playlist’s diversity, stating:

“The Commonwealth has produced more than its fair share of wonderful songs, singers, and musicians, and this fun and eclectic collection is a great reminder of this treasure trove of creativity.”

This isn’t the first time the King has shared his musical preferences. In 2021, he appeared on the Hospital Broadcasting Association’s Music and Memories show, revealing his love for The Three Degrees, Diana Ross, and Edith Piaf. Similarly, a 2016 BBC Radio 2 special about the late Queen Elizabeth II’s musical tastes revealed that she enjoyed Oklahoma, Anything You Can Do, and George Formby’s Leaning On A Lamp-post.

With The King’s Music Room, Charles continues the royal tradition of sharing personal favorites—this time, through a playlist celebrating the rich musical heritage of the Commonwealth.

