RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Mar 2025 13:42 |  By RnMTeam

International Women’s Day: Seven Audiobooks and Podcasts by women from different walks of of life on Audible

MUMBAI: This International Women’s Day, let’s take a moment to celebrate the extraordinary women who have broken barriers and reshaped the world in their own powerful ways. With this year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ calling for a more inclusive future, what better way to listen, learn, and be inspired than by listening to those women who’ve led the charge?
 
From Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan and leading digital creator Prajakta Koli to acclaimed author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni and financial expert Monika Halan, these women have made an undeniable impact across industries and Audible brings their stories—and many more—right to you! A hub of literature, entertainment, and knowledge, Audible is home to countless such women-led narratives waiting to be explored!
 
These seven audiobooks listed below are authored by or featuring remarkable women who have carved their own paths and left a mark. Their journeys are lessons in resilience, ambition, and the courage to challenge the status quo. Ready to tune in? Then let’s celebrate Women’s Day with voices that truly matter!
 
Actor & Performer: Kareena Kapoor Khan
 
 
Kareena Kapoor Khan steps into the world of audio storytelling as the voice of Helen Black, aka Black Widow, in this gripping Hindi Audible Original. Set nearly thirty years after the villains' triumph, Helen finds herself in The Onar—a luxurious yet dystopian complex run by S.H.I.E.L.D., where the rich thrive and the rest barely survive. Little does she know, her new neighbour, Lisa Cartwright (Masaba Gupta), is hired to uncover the secrets Helen is hiding. With themes of loss, redemption, and unbreakable hope, this series is perfect for an International Women’s Day binge, especially for women who’ll find strength in its resilience and raw emotional depth.
 
Influencer, Digital Creator & Actor: Prajakta Koli
 
 
In this series, you will meet Meenu, a fierce and rebellious woman played by the talented Prajakta Koli, as she pushes boundaries while training as a lifesaver at Sydney's Coogee beach. Alongside her childhood best friend Devan and her wild twin brother Rahul, Meenu faces challenges that not only test their courage but also their bonds. As they work toward earning their Bronze Medallion, Meenu’s journey is an inspiring story of defying expectations, chasing dreams, and finding love in the most unexpected places. A must-listen for every woman who dares to break free and live her truth!
 
Author & Poet: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
 
 
Rani Jindan Kaur’s story is a lesson in courage, resilience, and defiance. Born into modest beginnings, she rose to become Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s last queen and later, the fierce regent fighting to protect her son’s throne from British annexation. She shattered norms, cast aside the veil, and led her warriors into battle, proving that strength isn’t confined to men. Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s gripping audiobook brings this fearless queen to life—an unmissable listen!
 
Nutritionist & Wellness Guru: Rujuta Diwekar
 
 
Rujuta Diwekar, the nutritionist who changed the way we look at food, created this essential guide tailored for women at every stage of life. From puberty to menopause—and all the real-life challenges in between—she breaks down how food, exercise, sleep, and relationships shape our well-being. In her signature no-nonsense style, she busts myths about hormones, weight loss, and lifestyle disorders like PCOD and thyroid issues, proving that staying healthy isn’t about restrictions but smart choices. This audiobook is a game-changer for women who want to take charge of their health without guilt or confusion.
 
Motivational Speaker: Mel Robbins
 
 
Let Them. Two simple words that could change everything—especially for women who constantly juggle expectations, relationships, and self-doubt. Mel Robbins hands you the key to breaking free from the need to control, please, or manage everyone around you. She shares stories, science-backed insights, and expert advice to help you refocus on what truly matters: your happiness, your goals, and your life. If you're ready to stop overthinking, stop comparing, and start living unapologetically, this audiobook is your ultimate guide to self-empowerment.
 
Financial Planner: Monika Halan
 
 
Money matters, but so does peace of mind! No matter how much we earn, the constant juggle between bills, savings, and future security never really stops—especially while managing careers, families, and personal goals all at once. In this audiobook, India’s most trusted financial planner, Monika Halan, cuts through the jargon to offer a smart, practical system to make your money work for you. This isn’t about quick riches—it’s about financial independence, confidence, and living the life you truly deserve, without the stress.
 
Businessperson and Leader: Arundhati Bhattacharya
 
 
It is the inspiring story of Arundhati Bhattacharya, a woman who rose from humble beginnings in small-town India to become the chairperson of India's largest bank, State Bank of India. Despite the challenges of a male-dominated industry, a demanding career, and balancing family life, Arundhati never gave up on her dreams. The audiobook offers a motivating look at her incredible journey, filled with resilience and unwavering determination. A perfect listen for every woman seeking motivation to break barriers and achieve greatness in their lives!
Tags
Audible Women's Day Mel Robbins
Related news
 | 26 Feb 2025

Mahashivratri Special: Journey into Shiva's realm with these captivating audio and visual stories

MUMBAI: As the festival of Mahashivratri approaches, immerse yourself in the divine energy of Lord Shiva.

read more
 | 20 Feb 2025

Cricket’s greatest battles, comebacks and rivalries-Your must-listen and must-watch guide for the cricket season

MUMBAI: Cricket fever is back, and there’s no better way to gear up for India’s opening match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 than by exploring some surprising sports stories!

read more
 | 17 Feb 2025

Audible announces the launch of Ankur Warikoo’s 'Build an Epic Career’

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling is pleased to announce the release of ‘Build an Epic Career,’ the latest audiobook by bestselling author, entrepreneur, and content creator Ankur Warikoo.

read more
 | 10 Feb 2025

Boost your motivation with these ten uplifting podcasts

MUMBAI: In today's fast-paced world, staying motivated and focused can be a daunting task. Thankfully, podcasts have become an increasingly popular way to gain inspiration and guidance on-the-go.

read more
 | 05 Feb 2025

The Union Budget Tax Rebate got you thinking? Let these audiobooks break finance down for you

MUMBAI: India’s Finance Minister announced the Union Budget on Saturday, and the nation had much reason to celebrate—especially with the income tax relaxation bringing relief to many.

read more

RnM Biz

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Shawn Mendes arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2025, spotted exploring local markets

MUMBAI: Global pop icon Shawn Mendes has officially arrived in Mumbai ahead of his highly anticipated performance at the 2025 Lollapalooza music...read more

2
Sunburn Arena ft Zedd lights up Bengaluru with a power-packed Telos tour performance

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Sunburn Arena ft. Zedd Tour has officially landed in India and the Bengaluru show was nothing short of spectacular! Making...read more

3
Women in Indian Film Music: Challenging Bias and changing the score

MUMBAI: As International Women's Day approaches, the debate about the representation of women in Indian films is as vital as ever. In a special...read more

4
Shreya Ghoshal under house arrest after revealing secret income source; Fans rally in support!

MUMBAI: Shocking news has rocked the entertainment world as Shreya Ghoshal finds herself under house arrest after unintentionally revealing a...read more

5
Hanumankind returns with explosive new single 'Run It Up'

MUMBAI: Kerala born, Houston raised rapper Hanumankind has returned with yet another explosive single titled “Run It Up.” Produced by “Big Dawgs”...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games