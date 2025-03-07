International Women’s Day: Seven Audiobooks and Podcasts by women from different walks of of life on Audible

MUMBAI: This International Women’s Day, let’s take a moment to celebrate the extraordinary women who have broken barriers and reshaped the world in their own powerful ways. With this year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ calling for a more inclusive future, what better way to listen, learn, and be inspired than by listening to those women who’ve led the charge?

From Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan and leading digital creator Prajakta Koli to acclaimed author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni and financial expert Monika Halan, these women have made an undeniable impact across industries and Audible brings their stories—and many more—right to you! A hub of literature, entertainment, and knowledge, Audible is home to countless such women-led narratives waiting to be explored!

These seven audiobooks listed below are authored by or featuring remarkable women who have carved their own paths and left a mark. Their journeys are lessons in resilience, ambition, and the courage to challenge the status quo. Ready to tune in? Then let’s celebrate Women’s Day with voices that truly matter!

Actor & Performer: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps into the world of audio storytelling as the voice of Helen Black, aka Black Widow, in this gripping Hindi Audible Original. Set nearly thirty years after the villains' triumph, Helen finds herself in The Onar—a luxurious yet dystopian complex run by S.H.I.E.L.D., where the rich thrive and the rest barely survive. Little does she know, her new neighbour, Lisa Cartwright (Masaba Gupta), is hired to uncover the secrets Helen is hiding. With themes of loss, redemption, and unbreakable hope, this series is perfect for an International Women’s Day binge, especially for women who’ll find strength in its resilience and raw emotional depth.

Influencer, Digital Creator & Actor: Prajakta Koli

In this series, you will meet Meenu, a fierce and rebellious woman played by the talented Prajakta Koli, as she pushes boundaries while training as a lifesaver at Sydney's Coogee beach. Alongside her childhood best friend Devan and her wild twin brother Rahul, Meenu faces challenges that not only test their courage but also their bonds. As they work toward earning their Bronze Medallion, Meenu’s journey is an inspiring story of defying expectations, chasing dreams, and finding love in the most unexpected places. A must-listen for every woman who dares to break free and live her truth!

Author & Poet: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Rani Jindan Kaur’s story is a lesson in courage, resilience, and defiance. Born into modest beginnings, she rose to become Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s last queen and later, the fierce regent fighting to protect her son’s throne from British annexation. She shattered norms, cast aside the veil, and led her warriors into battle, proving that strength isn’t confined to men. Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s gripping audiobook brings this fearless queen to life—an unmissable listen!

Nutritionist & Wellness Guru: Rujuta Diwekar

Rujuta Diwekar, the nutritionist who changed the way we look at food, created this essential guide tailored for women at every stage of life. From puberty to menopause—and all the real-life challenges in between—she breaks down how food, exercise, sleep, and relationships shape our well-being. In her signature no-nonsense style, she busts myths about hormones, weight loss, and lifestyle disorders like PCOD and thyroid issues, proving that staying healthy isn’t about restrictions but smart choices. This audiobook is a game-changer for women who want to take charge of their health without guilt or confusion.

Motivational Speaker: Mel Robbins

Let Them. Two simple words that could change everything—especially for women who constantly juggle expectations, relationships, and self-doubt. Mel Robbins hands you the key to breaking free from the need to control, please, or manage everyone around you. She shares stories, science-backed insights, and expert advice to help you refocus on what truly matters: your happiness, your goals, and your life. If you're ready to stop overthinking, stop comparing, and start living unapologetically, this audiobook is your ultimate guide to self-empowerment.

Financial Planner: Monika Halan

Money matters, but so does peace of mind! No matter how much we earn, the constant juggle between bills, savings, and future security never really stops—especially while managing careers, families, and personal goals all at once. In this audiobook, India’s most trusted financial planner, Monika Halan, cuts through the jargon to offer a smart, practical system to make your money work for you. This isn’t about quick riches—it’s about financial independence, confidence, and living the life you truly deserve, without the stress.

Businessperson and Leader: Arundhati Bhattacharya