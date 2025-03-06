RadioandMusic
News |  06 Mar 2025 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Harman International appoints Manish Saraswat as National Sales Manager- Recording and Broadcast

MUMBAI: Harman International, a leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment, announced the appointment of Manish Saraswat as National Sales Manager - Recording and Broadcast.

Saraswat brings over a decade of experience in the professional audio industry, with a proven track record of success in sales and business development.

Prior to joining Harman, he held various leadership roles at prominent audio companies.

With Manish Saraswat at the helm, Harman International is poised to further solidify its position as a leading player in the recording and broadcast market.

