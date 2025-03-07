Hanumankind returns with explosive new single 'Run It Up'

MUMBAI: Kerala born, Houston raised rapper Hanumankind has returned with yet another explosive single titled “Run It Up.” Produced by “Big Dawgs” collaborator Kalmi, the song’s production is driven by the chenda- a traditional Keralan drum-which intensifies throughout the song alongside HMK’s own percussive raps. Touching on themes of legacy, adversity and motivation, “Run It Up” acts as a battle cry as HMK himself weaves between the beats to break free from it entirely.

Reuniting with director Bijoy Shetty, “Run It Up” arrives with a music video that does not disappoint. A masterclass of spotlighting cultural themes and cinematic storytelling, the video features a litany of traditional Indian art forms from different regions in India including martials arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang Ta, Mardani Khel as well as the Chenda Melam and dance form Theyyam specifically hailing from HMK’s homestate of Kerala. Watch the music video above and listen to the song available now across DSPs via:

The new single comes at the heels of Hanumankind’s debut Coachella appearance when the South Indian rapper will perform for U.S. audiences for the very first time. Fans will get a chance to riot under the tents, stomping feet and battle crying with the best of what India’s burgeoning rap scene has to offer.

Hanumankind, Kalmi and Bijoy Shetty first came together last Summer for breakout single “Big Dawgs” and it almost immediately took the internet by storm. It catapulted the rapper to the global stage topping many digital and Billboard charts. The song peaked at #9 on the Global charts and has celebrated numerous breakthrough moments including peaking at #23 on Billboard Hot 100 and topping the R&B R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. The song ended the year RIAA Platinum certified and in the Top 10 of Most Streamed Rap Songs charts on Spotify joined by rap luminaries like Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 21 Savage and more. HMK has been heralded by the likes of Rolling Stone, Complex, NME, The Guardian and more as an artist to watch this year and continues to break boundaries of blended sounds, arresting visuals and one-of-a-kind performance energy that comes from an artist destined to change the landscape of hip hop to come.