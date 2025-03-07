FIFA to introduce halftime show for 2026 World Cup Final, Coldplay to help select performers

MUMBAI: FIFA is bringing a taste of the Super Bowl to the world’s biggest football tournament by introducing a halftime show for the 2026 Men’s World Cup final. The move marks a major shift in the tournament’s traditional format, as FIFA looks to elevate the spectacle of the final with a star-studded musical performance.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the news, calling it “a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.” He also announced that Coldplay will play a key role in selecting the artists set to perform at both the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and a special event in New York City’s Times Square.
Times Square Takeover for World Cup Weekend
In addition to the historic halftime show, FIFA plans to “take over” Times Square in Manhattan for the final weekend of the tournament. This will coincide with the third-place playoff on Saturday, July 18, a day before the World Cup final.
“These will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City,” said Infantino.
Infantino also expressed gratitude to Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans for collaborating on the event, as well as Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Phil Harvey, who will help FIFA finalize the lineup of artists for both the halftime show and Times Square celebrations.
Super Bowl Influence on FIFA’s Halftime Show
The introduction of a halftime show draws inspiration from the NFL’s Super Bowl, where performances have become a cultural phenomenon. Legendary artists such as Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Justin Timberlake have all headlined past Super Bowl halftime shows.
Coldplay themselves performed at the 2016 Super Bowl, sharing the stage with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. More recently, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent delivered the most-watched halftime show in YouTube history at Super Bowl LVI in 2022, currently boasting over 337 million views.
Last month, Kendrick Lamar headlined the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans, delivering a record-breaking performance to 133.5 million live TV viewers.
How Long Will the FIFA Halftime Show Be?
While FIFA has yet to confirm the duration of the World Cup final’s halftime show, traditional football intervals last 15 minutes. Whether FIFA extends the break to accommodate a full-length performance remains to be seen.
As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on FIFA’s next announcement regarding which global superstars will take the stage for the first-ever World Cup final halftime show.
