RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Mar 2025 11:56 |  By RnMTeam

Did BLACKPINK’s Jennie copy Alia Bhatt’s Rani theme? Fans weigh in on plagiarism allegations

MUMBAI: K-pop superstar Jennie, known for her association with BLACKPINK, is all set to release her latest song Like Jennie this Friday. A 9-second teaser for the track dropped on social media this Tuesday, instantly sparking excitement among her fans. However, while many praised the teaser’s thumping beats and catchy vocals, Indian listeners couldn’t help but notice a striking similarity between the song’s instrumental and Rani’s Theme from Karan Johar’s 2023 Bollywood hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The Copy Controversy

The teaser for Like Jennie features a pulsating rhythm with repeated vocal chants of “Jennie,” a flow that closely resembles Rani’s Theme, originally composed by Bollywood music director Pritam. The uncanny similarity led to heated discussions online, with some fans accusing Jennie of plagiarism.

A social media user reacted to the teaser by posting Rani’s Theme alongside it, commenting, “The copy-paste (crying emoji), she’s shameless.” Another wrote, “This is the same song, even the vocals are similar.” The controversy deepened as more fans pointed out the irony of Pritam—who has himself been accused of lifting melodies in the past—now seemingly having his own work imitated.

“I cannot believe Jennie is plagiarising Pritam, of all people. Bollywood, of all things,” one fan wrote. Another K-pop listener added, “#BLACKPINK’s Jennie copied the song Rani Anthem from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which has Indian artist Pritam’s credits, in a way that sounds no different.”

Did Jennie Really Copy Pritam?

Not everyone was convinced that Jennie had copied Rani’s Theme. Some fans pointed out that Pritam has a long history of sampling international music, particularly Korean and Turkish tracks, without always crediting the original creators.

One user speculated, “The song being similar doesn’t necessarily mean Jennie copied Pritam. He may have sampled an old Korean song for Rani’s Theme, just like he’s done before.” Another added, “Pritam literally copied Pehli Nazar Mein note-for-note from a Korean song without credit. He probably did the same for Rani’s Theme, but legally didn’t acknowledge it. Jennie, on the other hand, will give proper sampling credits.”

The Verdict?

As the controversy unfolds, neither Jennie nor her agency has addressed the plagiarism claims. With the full song dropping this Friday, fans will be able to judge for themselves whether the similarities are just a coincidence—or something more.

Tags
BLACKPINK Jennie Alia Bhatt Singer music
Related news
 | 07 Mar 2025

Shawn Mendes arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2025, spotted exploring local markets

MUMBAI: Global pop icon Shawn Mendes has officially arrived in Mumbai ahead of his highly anticipated performance at the 2025 Lollapalooza music festival.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2025

FIFA to introduce halftime show for 2026 World Cup Final, Coldplay to help select performers

MUMBAI: FIFA is bringing a taste of the Super Bowl to the world’s biggest football tournament by introducing a halftime show for the 2026 Men’s World Cup final.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

Justin Bieber's longtime assistant resigns amid singer’s life changes

MUMBAI: After nearly seven years of working closely with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, personal assistant Mateo Caldas has reportedly stepped down. According to The U.S. Sun, Caldas, who joined the couple in 2018, has left to pursue an acting career.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

Hailey Bieber sparks fresh speculation over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with TikTok like

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber has once again found herself at the center of speculation surrounding her rumored tension with Selena Gomez after liking a TikTok video that subtly criticized the singer.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

Harman International appoints Manish Saraswat as National Sales Manager- Recording and Broadcast

MUMBAI: Harman International, a leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment, announced the appointment of Manish Saraswat as National Sales Manager - Recording and Broadcast.

read more

RnM Biz

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

top# 5 articles

1
King Charles reveals his favorite songs in new Apple Music collaboration

MUMBAI: King Charles has surprised many with his eclectic taste in music, revealing that Kylie Minogue, Bob Marley, and Grace Jones are among the...read more

2
Did BLACKPINK’s Jennie copy Alia Bhatt’s Rani theme? Fans weigh in on plagiarism allegations

MUMBAI: K-pop superstar Jennie, known for her association with BLACKPINK, is all set to release her latest song Like Jennie this Friday. A 9-second...read more

3
Hanumankind returns with explosive new single 'Run It Up'

MUMBAI: Kerala born, Houston raised rapper Hanumankind has returned with yet another explosive single titled “Run It Up.” Produced by “Big Dawgs”...read more

4
How India is gearing Up for Lollapalooza India 2025- through the lens of Reddit

MUMBAI: With Lollapalooza India 2025 just days away, the festival fever is at an all-time high as fans gear up for the festival’s third edition in...read more

5
Anuv Jain and Zaeden to Rock Kolkata with The House of McDowell's Soda Yaari Jam!

MUMBAI: The wait is over! GenZ's favourite artists, Zaeden and Anuv Jain, are set to electrify the stage in Kolkata with The House of McDowell’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games