Tribevibe Entertainment presents Aditya Gadhvi live in concert in Ahmedabad and Surat!

MUMBAI: Tribevibe Entertainment is bringing the sensational Aditya Gadhvi to Ahmedabad and Surat for an unforgettable live concert experience, this March! Aditya Gadhvi, renowned for his mesmerising voice and folk-fusion music, will take the stage to perform his biggest hits, including ‘Khalasi’, ‘Naagar Nandji Na Lala’, ‘Hansala’ and many more. Fans can expect an immersive musical journey celebrating Gujarat’s rich heritage and contemporary rhythms.
Heading first to Surat, Aditya Gadhvi will perform at the C.B. Patel Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 16th and then head to Ahmedabad to perform at the Savanna Party Lawn on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025.
Aditya Gadhvi shared his excitement about the upcoming concerts, saying, "Performing in Gujarat is always special for me. The energy and love from my fans here are unmatched and I can't wait to share this musical journey with them in Surat and Ahmedabad."
Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO of Tribevibe Entertainment, added, "At Tribevibe, we are committed to delivering unforgettable live entertainment experiences. Bringing Aditya Gadhvi’s incredible talent to Surat and Ahmedabad aligns perfectly with our vision of celebrating India's rich musical heritage."
Tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.
This concert is set to be an extraordinary celebration of music and culture, bringing together fans from across the region to witness Aditya Gadhvi’s magic live on stage.
About TribeVibe Entertainment:
TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, a BookMyShow Enterprise is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences that resonate with a new generation of eventgoers.
Having produced tours pan-India with some of the leading artists in the country and with over 1000 + events in the college market and our very own Gen Z festival - VIBIN, TribeVibe has a diverse portfolio of events that appeals to everyone.
