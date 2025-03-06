Tips Music Limited unveils romantic single 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited is set to captivate audiences with the release of their latest romantic single, "Jaan Legi Mehbooba," premiering on March 3rd, 2025.

This soul-stirring melody features the enchanting voice of acclaimed singer Sukhwinder Singh and Asees Kaur, coupled with a visually captivating music video starring Sanam Johar and Apurrva Soni.

"Jaan Legi Mehbooba" brings together talent across music and visual storytelling. The heartfelt lyrics by Salim Begana, complemented by Asif Chandwani's musical composition and Aditya Dev's direction, promise to deliver an authentic romantic experience for listeners. The music video, directed by Lipsa Acharya, beautifully captures the essence of love.

Sukhwinder Singh shared his thoughts, “Creating 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba' was truly special because everyone involved shared a commitment to the story behind the music. Working with Asees brought a unique harmony that enhanced the song's emotional impact. I believe listeners will appreciate its authenticity and find themselves returning to it time and again."

Asees Kaur, shared her excitement, "Recording 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba' was truly special. The composition immediately connected with me, and I believe listeners will feel that same connection. The lyrics perfectly capture the depth of emotion in love, and I'm grateful to Tips Music for bringing this beautiful melody to life."

Sanam Johar, who features in the music video, expressed, "Working on 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba' has been an incredible journey. The song's emotion guided our performance, and collaborating with Apurrva and the entire team at Tips Music made this project truly memorable. I'm excited for audiences to experience the story we've crafted through this music video."

Apurrva Soni added, "The moment I heard 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba,' I knew this project would be special. The song captures genuine emotion, and we've tried to mirror that authenticity in our performance."

The song will be available across all major streaming platforms from March 3rd, with the music video premiering on Tips Music's official YouTube channel.