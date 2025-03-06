RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Mar 2025 01:22 |  By RnMTeam

Tips Music Limited unveils romantic single 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited is set to captivate audiences with the release of their latest romantic single, "Jaan Legi Mehbooba," premiering on March 3rd, 2025.

This soul-stirring melody features the enchanting voice of acclaimed singer Sukhwinder Singh and Asees Kaur, coupled with a visually captivating music video starring Sanam Johar and Apurrva Soni.

"Jaan Legi Mehbooba" brings together talent across music and visual storytelling. The heartfelt lyrics by Salim Begana, complemented by Asif Chandwani's musical composition and Aditya Dev's direction, promise to deliver an authentic romantic experience for listeners. The music video, directed by Lipsa Acharya, beautifully captures the essence of love.

Sukhwinder Singh shared his thoughts, “Creating 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba' was truly special because everyone involved shared a commitment to the story behind the music. Working with Asees brought a unique harmony that enhanced the song's emotional impact. I believe listeners will appreciate its authenticity and find themselves returning to it time and again."

Asees Kaur, shared her excitement, "Recording 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba' was truly special. The composition immediately connected with me, and I believe listeners will feel that same connection. The lyrics perfectly capture the depth of emotion in love, and I'm grateful to Tips Music for bringing this beautiful melody to life."

Sanam Johar, who features in the music video, expressed, "Working on 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba' has been an incredible journey. The song's emotion guided our performance, and collaborating with Apurrva and the entire team at Tips Music made this project truly memorable. I'm excited for audiences to experience the story we've crafted through this music video."

Apurrva Soni added, "The moment I heard 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba,' I knew this project would be special. The song captures genuine emotion, and we've tried to mirror that authenticity in our performance."

The song will be available across all major streaming platforms from March 3rd, with the music video premiering on Tips Music's official YouTube channel.

Tags
Tips Music Sukhwinder Singh Asees Kaur
Related news
 | 05 Mar 2025

Tips Music unveils the love story of the season with 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited is set to captivate audiences with the release of their latest romantic single, "Jaan Legi Mehbooba," premiering on March 4th, 2025.

read more
 | 03 Mar 2025

Sony Music Publishing renews exclusive global deal with Tips Music

MUMBAI: Tips Music Ltd and Sony Music Publishing today announced an expansion of their successful global publishing partnership by adding YouTube (worldwide, excluding India) as a key platform, for international publishing exploitation of Tips Music's vast catalogue.

read more
 | 27 Feb 2025

Kumar Taurani Honours 20 years of Bollywood classic 'Bewafaa', a timeless musical gem

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, a leading music label in India, is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the iconic album "Bewafaa".

read more
 | 06 Feb 2025

Benny Dayal, Romy, Asees Kaur, and Clinton Cerejo collaborate for ‘How are you’

MUMBAI: Get ready for a delightful dose of love, music, and chaos as Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi reveal the latest track, How Are You, from their much-anticipated wedding-themed action-comedy, Dhoom Dhaam.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2025

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project unveil the nostalgic 'Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar' with "Tips Take 2"

MUMBAI: Get ready to be swept away by a wave of nostalgia as Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project continue their electrifying journey with "Tips Take 2." Following the resounding success of "Sambhala Hai Maine," the dynamic duo is back with the second captivating classic "Palki M

read more

RnM Biz

Bay Owl Studios named official studio partner for Sony Music Publishing and IPRS' KOLAB - HER Music Camp 2025

MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Official Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Muread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage under scrutiny amid divorce rumors

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s 31st birthday should have been a day of pure celebration, but instead, it reignited speculation about the state of his...read more

2
Tips Music Limited unveils romantic single 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited is set to captivate audiences with the release of their latest romantic single, "Jaan Legi Mehbooba," premiering on March...read more

3
Dev Negi's captivating voice takes center stage in Sikandar's first song, 'Zohra Jabeen'

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite hitmaker Dev Negi, known for chartbusters like "Badri Ki Dulhania," "Sweetheart," and "BIBA (Marshmello & Pritam...read more

4
Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce Holi album as they craft a transcendent homage to India's most vibrant festival along with Malini Awasthi

MUMBAI:  Preeminent sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce the forthcoming release of their meticulously crafted Holi-...read more

5
Amazon Music India's 'Before You Go On' takes fans behind the scenes with India's most celebrated artists

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India presents 'Before You Go On', an exclusive series capturing the raw emotions and backstage moments where India’s most...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games